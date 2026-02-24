LIVE TV
Home > India > Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Blow-By-Blow Account Of Final Minutes Before Disaster – What Exactly Happened Before Plane Went Down, Killing 7

Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Blow-By-Blow Account Of Final Minutes Before Disaster – What Exactly Happened Before Plane Went Down, Killing 7

Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Seven people, including a critically ill patient and two pilots, died after an air ambulance from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Chatra district on Monday night. The aircraft lost radar contact shortly after take-off, triggering a multi-agency response and rescue effort in difficult terrain.

Seven killed as Ranchi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand after losing contact. DGCA, AAIB launch probe into cause. Photo: ANI.
Seven killed as Ranchi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand after losing contact. DGCA, AAIB launch probe into cause. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:37:11 IST



Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Blow-By-Blow Account Of Final Minutes Before Disaster – What Exactly Happened Before Plane Went Down, Killing 7

Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Seven people, including a critically ill patient, two pilots, medical personnel and attendants, were killed after an air ambulance travelling from Ranchi to New Delhi crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night. The aircraft, which was expected to land in the national capital by around 10 pm, went down before reaching its destination.

Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Flight Timeline and Loss of Contact

According to officials, the chartered Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport at 7:11 pm.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft established contact with Kolkata air traffic control and later requested a deviation due to weather conditions. However, at approximately 7:34 pm, the air ambulance lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata when it was about 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi.

After contact was lost, the aircraft did not communicate with either Varanasi or Lucknow air traffic control units. A radar replay conducted in Varanasi later indicated that the last radar contact had been recorded at 7:22 pm.

According to reports, the aircraft had successfully established communication with the next station after take-off and control was handed over, but subsequent contact could not be re-established.

“After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport,” an official told agencies.

The aircraft later crashed in a forested area near Simaria in Jharkhand.

Who Were Killed In The Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash?

Authorities received information about the crash around 10 pm, and the incident was formally reported at about 10:20 pm. All seven occupants on board,  including the pilot, co-pilot, patient and medical staff, were declared dead shortly afterwards.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said the rescue effort was complicated due to the terrain.

“We got information around 10 that an accident has happened… Getting here was difficult considering the terrain… The Delhi team will come here for investigation and try to recover the black box… Total number of deaths is seven,” he told ANI.

The deceased were identified as:

Sanjay Kumar (41), the patient being transported for treatment after suffering 63 per cent burn injuries

Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta

Paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra

Attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar

Crew members Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, both captains

Ranch Air Ambulance Crash Cause 

The DGCA has initiated a formal probe into the crash, while a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has also visited the accident site.

Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar said adverse weather conditions could have been a contributing factor, but stressed that the exact cause would only be known after a detailed investigation.

Inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash. However, the actual reason will be determined only after an investigation, he said earlier, according to reports.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:06 AM IST
