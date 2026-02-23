Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

Jharkhand Plane Crash: A Delhi-bound medical charter aircraft from Ranchi crashed on Monday in Simaria, near Chatra in Jharkhand, officials said. Seven people, including a patient, were on board at the time of the accident.

Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV, operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi, carrying passengers and crew, has disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources confirmed late Monday evening.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi, DGCA Sources.

A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being… — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026







How Many Were Onboard During Jharkhand Plane Crash

The state government, along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to launch a detailed, high-level inquiry into the crash.

Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. 7 onboard died in the crash! pic.twitter.com/l015FGlNQG — Chauhan (@Platypuss_10) February 23, 2026







Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was operating as a medical evacuation flight transporting a critically ill patient to Delhi. Seven individuals were on board, including the patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two family members accompanying the patient, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC), and a co-pilot.