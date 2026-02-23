LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

A Delhi-bound medical charter aircraft from Ranchi crashed on Monday in Simaria, near Chatra in Jharkhand, officials said. Seven people, including a patient, were on board at the time of the accident.

Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard Goes Down Near Ranchi. Photo: X
Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard Goes Down Near Ranchi. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 24, 2026 00:33:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

Jharkhand Plane Crash: A Delhi-bound medical charter aircraft from Ranchi crashed on Monday in Simaria, near Chatra in Jharkhand, officials said. Seven people, including a patient, were on board at the time of the accident. 

Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV, operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi, carrying passengers and crew, has disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources confirmed late Monday evening. 

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi, DGCA Sources.

You Might Be Interested In



How Many Were Onboard During Jharkhand Plane Crash

The state government, along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to launch a detailed, high-level inquiry into the crash. 



Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was operating as a medical evacuation flight transporting a critically ill patient to Delhi. Seven individuals were on board, including the patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two family members accompanying the patient, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC), and a co-pilot. 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jharkhand Medical Plane Crashjharkhand plane crashMedical Plane Crashplane crash

RELATED News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Miraculous Sea Landing Near Andaman’s Mayabunder, Third Aviation Incident In 24-Hours After Ranchi Crash And SpiceJet Emergency

‘Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…’: Tourist’s Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

Tirumala Tirupati Controversy: TTD’s “E-Nose”, “E-Tongue” Tech To Guard Prasadam Quality Amid Fake Ghee And Laddu Row; Know How

Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead
Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead
Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead
Medical Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance with 7 Including Patient Onboard After Disappearing from Radar Near Ranchi, All Feared Dead

QUICK LINKS