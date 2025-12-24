Delhi High Court Moves To Close Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Proceedings, Order Now Reserved

Delhi High Court Reserves Order in Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday concluded hearings in the high-profile civil suit over the personal estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, reserving orders on the interim injunction plea filed by his children from an earlier marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor. Justice Jyoti Singh noted that oral arguments had concluded and all written submissions were formally taken on record, adding that “no further filings would be entertained before the order is pronounced.”

Defence Claims Full Asset Disclosure, Rejects Allegations

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, denied claims that assets were siphoned abroad or concealed. He stated that “a comprehensive list of assets had been filed, supported by financial records, corporate filings and sworn disclosures,” refuting concealment allegations. He also challenged assertions regarding Sunjay Kapur’s annual income of ₹60 crore as inaccurate.

Regarding a disputed Rolex watch, Nayar said, “the allegation was founded on images sourced from a fake social media account and not from the deceased’s authentic profile.” He further maintained that all known assets had been disclosed and that the Will’s format was consistent with one executed by Rani Kapur in 2024.

Children and Mother Challenge Will, Alleging Irregularities

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Sunjay’s children Samaira and Kiaan, argued the Will contained inconsistencies and suspicious features, noting the use of feminine pronouns and the absence of the deceased’s mother.

He said Priya, being “both the propounder and the sole beneficiary of the Will,” warranted heightened scrutiny. Rani Kapur, through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, contested the Will, stating it ignored her role in Sunjay’s life and alleging that Priya swiftly consolidated control over assets. She also questioned the declared asset value of ₹1.7 crore against Sunjay Kapur’s reported earnings.

The legal battle involves assets reportedly worth nearly ₹30,000 crore. With all submissions on record, the Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on the interim injunction, which will shape the ongoing inheritance dispute.

