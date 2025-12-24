LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Nisha Chatterjee, social media influencer and former TMC-backed candidate for Humayun Kabir’s JUP, was dropped within 24 hours over “vulgar” reels. The move sparked allegations of communal bias, legal threats, and scrutiny of the party’s candidate vetting process.

Who is Nisha Chatterjee? Influencer Dropped from JUP Candidacy Over ‘Vulgar’ Reels Controversy (Pc: X)
Who is Nisha Chatterjee? Influencer Dropped from JUP Candidacy Over ‘Vulgar’ Reels Controversy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 24, 2025 13:31:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

The political scenario in West Bengal turned upside down in just 24 hours as the social media influencer Nisha Chatterjee was remarkably excluded from being a candidate for the recently formed Janata Unnayan Party (JUP). Chatterjee, who was selected by the Trinamool Congress’ ousted MLA, Humayun Kabir, to run for the influential Ballygunge constituency, saw her political struggle overpowered just as it began.

You Might Be Interested In

The recently ousted Trinamool Congress member, who has just started his own party after being suspended, referred to “vulgar” and “inappropriate” content on her social media accounts as the main reason for her abrupt removal.

Social Media Controversies and Candidate Vetting

Nisha Chatterjee is mostly regarded as a digital content creator and an influencer who managed to gather a considerable audience on such platforms as TikTok and Instagram. The reels she posted were mostly about lifestyle, dancing, and the very diverse and colorful fashion, which is typical for the modern social media trends. But on the other hand, Humayun Kabir has stated that he was made aware of the character of her videos just after her nomination was made public.

You Might Be Interested In

He went so far as to comment that her “mannerisms and gestures” were not suitable for the “holy” atmosphere of the Legislative Assembly. This brings into focus a very serious mistake in the party’s preliminary screening: that the influencer’s public image was already very well established long before she was invited to take part in the political battle.

Political Allegations and Religious Backlash

The fallout has turned sharply communal and legalistic. Chatterjee has counterattacked the JUP top brass, asserting that the “vulgarity” pretext is merely a cover-up. She argues she was in fact singled out for her Hindu identity, implying that Kabir’s party is abandoning its secular commitments in order to build up a specific vote bank. She is now portrayed as a villain even though in the past she had been supportive of Kabir’s controversial plans.

Chatterjee has issued a warning of a legal suit for defamation, contending that her reputation, as a professional influencer, is her source of income. On the other hand, Kabir has already taken the step to substitute her with a Muslim candidate, thereby energizing the discussion about the party’s real ideological contradictions.

Also Read: Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan? BJP Leader’s IndiGo Harassment Claims, Controversial Remarks Ignite Major Row

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

What Were The Conflicts That Separated The Thackeray Brothers, And What Made Them Come Together After Two Decades

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan? BJP Leader’s IndiGo Harassment Claims, Controversial Remarks Ignite Major Row

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket [60B 77830] – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

DS Vedic Astrology: Powerful, Trusted System for Real Guidance

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Mysaa Movie Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce New Avatar In Pan-India Actioner

Aansh IVF Chandrapur First in Central India to Deploy Garbha.ai with 94 Percent Accuracy Rate

Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal
Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal
Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal
Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

QUICK LINKS