Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

The political scenario in West Bengal turned upside down in just 24 hours as the social media influencer Nisha Chatterjee was remarkably excluded from being a candidate for the recently formed Janata Unnayan Party (JUP). Chatterjee, who was selected by the Trinamool Congress’ ousted MLA, Humayun Kabir, to run for the influential Ballygunge constituency, saw her political struggle overpowered just as it began.

The recently ousted Trinamool Congress member, who has just started his own party after being suspended, referred to “vulgar” and “inappropriate” content on her social media accounts as the main reason for her abrupt removal.

Social Media Controversies and Candidate Vetting

Nisha Chatterjee is mostly regarded as a digital content creator and an influencer who managed to gather a considerable audience on such platforms as TikTok and Instagram. The reels she posted were mostly about lifestyle, dancing, and the very diverse and colorful fashion, which is typical for the modern social media trends. But on the other hand, Humayun Kabir has stated that he was made aware of the character of her videos just after her nomination was made public.

He went so far as to comment that her “mannerisms and gestures” were not suitable for the “holy” atmosphere of the Legislative Assembly. This brings into focus a very serious mistake in the party’s preliminary screening: that the influencer’s public image was already very well established long before she was invited to take part in the political battle.

Political Allegations and Religious Backlash

The fallout has turned sharply communal and legalistic. Chatterjee has counterattacked the JUP top brass, asserting that the “vulgarity” pretext is merely a cover-up. She argues she was in fact singled out for her Hindu identity, implying that Kabir’s party is abandoning its secular commitments in order to build up a specific vote bank. She is now portrayed as a villain even though in the past she had been supportive of Kabir’s controversial plans.

Chatterjee has issued a warning of a legal suit for defamation, contending that her reputation, as a professional influencer, is her source of income. On the other hand, Kabir has already taken the step to substitute her with a Muslim candidate, thereby energizing the discussion about the party’s real ideological contradictions.

