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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

A 22-year-old man in Delhi’s Dwarka allegedly killed his father and uncle after a drunken argument at home. Police found the two men dead in a ransacked room, arrested the accused, and are still investigating the exact motive.

Delhi man kills father and uncle (Image: Representative photo)
Delhi man kills father and uncle (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 7, 2026 17:30:47 IST

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Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

A horrifying case from Delhi’s Dwarka has taken place in which a man of only 22 years of age has allegedly stabbed his father and uncle to death in their own home, following an alcohol-fueled argument. The man has been identified as Ishwar and lives in a rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar. 

According to the Police, the disagreement started during a family drinking session where all three men were together.

Details of the Incident In Delhi and Arrest of Suspect

On April 4, after getting information about the incident in Mohan Garden, a police team rushed to the spot. There, they found Devender Kumar, 50, and his brother Amit, 48, lying dead inside a ransacked room, with liquor bottles scattered all around, a senior police officer said.

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The individual suspected of committing these heinous acts, which have resulted in the death of two of his family members, has been arrested and charged by authorities. Details of the incident that took place can provide an insight into what transpired prior to the event.

Post-mortem reports will be submitted as soon as possible to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, investigators are attempting to identify the sequence of events and what may have precipitated such an egregious act of violence.

The crime scene has left many residents shocked over the shocking violence in Dwarka

A resident said he was shocked to hear the news that a few members of the same family were shot dead after a family dispute.

Authorities have reported that there had been no prior incidents at this location related to violent family disputes, but that alcohol may have contributed significantly to the escalation of this argument. Investigators are currently interviewing family members and neighbours to determine more details about the history of this family.

Investigation Continues as Delhi Police Probe Motive

Investigators are looking at all potential angles in determining the motive for the murders. Investigators are examining whether drugs or alcohol played a significant role in escalating this argument, as well as whether there were any underlying issues between the family members involved in this dispute.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to surface regarding what led to the deaths of these individuals. As more information about this case becomes available, it is clear that there are many families who argue and fight over alcohol and anger when there are no underlying issues.

Also Read: Shocking Bengaluru Crime: Man Drinks With Lover’s Husband, Murders Him, Dumps Body Near Bar, City Stunned    

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Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

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Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police
Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police
Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police
Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

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