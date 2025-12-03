LIVE TV
Delhi MCD Bypolls 2025 Results: BJP Wins 7 Of 12 Wards, AAP And Congress Share Remaining Seats, Here's The Full List Of Winners

Delhi MCD Election Results 2025 Winners List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven out of twelve wards in the Delhi MCD bypolls 2025, securing a clear majority. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three wards, while Congress and the All India Forward Bloc claimed one ward each. Vote counting began at 8 am, with results declared shortly afterward. The bypolls were seen as a key test for major parties in Delhi, with 51 candidates, including 26 women, contesting.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: December 3, 2025 12:34:08 IST

Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2025 Winners List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the majority in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) bypolls 2025 by securing seven of the twelve contested wards. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Wednesday, and the results were announced shortly afterward. The BJP won Dwarka B, Vinod Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Shalimar Bagh B, and Chandni Chowk.

However, the party lost the Sanagam Vihar A and Naraina wards, which it had won in the 2022 MCD elections. The bypolls were seen as an important test for the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress.

AAP and Congress Win Remaining Bypoll Seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three wards in the bypolls, namely Naraina, Mundka, and Dakshinpuri. The Congress managed to secure the Sangam Vihar A ward. Additionally, the All India Forward Bloc’s Mohammad Imran won the Chandani Mahal ward.

Vote counting began early in the morning for all 12 wards and continued until results were officially declared. A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, contested the bypolls. Political analysts viewed the elections as a measure of public support for the ruling parties ahead of future local and state-level elections. The results indicated that the BJP retains significant influence in Delhi.

The 12 wards where bypolls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshinpuri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar, and Dwarka B. These wards saw active campaigning by all major parties, including the BJP, AAP, and Congress.

The election process involved strict monitoring, with officials ensuring free and fair polling. The bypoll results were considered a key indicator of voter sentiment in Delhi. Analysts noted that while the BJP won a majority of the seats, the AAP and Congress were able to retain some of their traditional strongholds.

Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2025: Full List Of Winners

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

  • Anita Jain – Shalimar Bagh B

  • Manisha Devi – Dwarka B

  • Sarla Choudhry – Vinod Nagar

  • Veena Asija – Ashok Vihar

  • Anjum Mandal – Greater Kailash

  • Rekha Rani – Dichaon Kalan

  • Suman Kumar Gupta – Chandni Chowk

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

  • Ram Swaroop Kanojia – Dakshin Puri

  • Anil – Mundka

  • Rajan Arora – Naraina

Congress

  • Suresh Choudhry – Sangam Vihar A

AIFB (All India Forward Bloc)

  • Mohd. Imran – Chandani Mahal

2022 MCD Election Results for Context

In the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats with 42.05% of the vote share, receiving 30,84,957 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 104 seats with 39.09% of the vote share, totaling 28,67,472 votes. These results provided context for the 2025 bypolls, showing the competitive political environment in Delhi.

The bypoll results indicate how party support has shifted slightly in some wards while remaining steady in others. Political analysts believe these bypolls will influence party strategies for the upcoming elections in the capital.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 12:25 PM IST
