Swami Chaitanyananda Caught With Fake UN & BRICS Cards After Sexual Abuse FIR | Delhi Molestation Case

Swami Chaitanyananda Caught With Fake UN & BRICS Cards After Sexual Abuse FIR | Delhi Molestation Case

Delhi Police arrested self-styled godman Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Agra for using fake diplomatic IDs. He allegedly posed as a UN ambassador and BRICS envoy. Saraswati also faces sexual harassment and financial fraud charges

Delhi Police arrest Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati for fake diplomatic IDs, sexual harassment, and ₹50 lakh financial fraud. Photos: ANI.
Delhi Police arrest Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati for fake diplomatic IDs, sexual harassment, and ₹50 lakh financial fraud. Photos: ANI.

Published: September 28, 2025 14:15:52 IST

Delhi Police on Sunday recovered two counterfeit identity cards from self-styled godman Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly tried to present himself as a high-ranking international diplomat. One of the fake visiting cards claimed he was a “Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations,” while the other identified him as a “Special Envoy of India” and a member of the Joint Commission of BRICS countries, ANI reported, citing police sources.

Authorities confirmed that both IDs were entirely fabricated to project false diplomatic credentials and global influence.

Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested in Agra

Chaitanyananda Saraswati (62) was arrested from a hotel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, Delhi Police said.

A senior police officer stated, “Multiple teams were formed to nab Saraswati. Based on inputs, we tracked him to a hotel in Agra’s Taj Ganj area and caught him from there around 3.30 am on Sunday.”

The godman had reportedly fled Delhi on August 4, the day the FIR was lodged against him.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Saraswati, a former chairman of a private management institute in Southwest Delhi, faces allegations of sexual harassment against 17 female students. Police said he allegedly forced students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages at odd hours, while monitoring their movements through his phone.

Charges of Financial Irregularities Against Baba Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Investigations also revealed that Saraswati used different names and details to operate multiple bank accounts, withdrawing over ₹50 lakh after the FIR was registered.

Earlier, Delhi Police had frozen ₹8 crore linked to him, held across several bank accounts and fixed deposits, as part of the probe into his alleged financial irregularities and fraud.

