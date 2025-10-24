Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Post-Diwali, Delhi is facing extremely poor air quality, according to AI. Quality being “severe”, Delhi is all set to welcome morning mist and will also see a slight drop in the overall temperature.

Delhi’s Weather Update

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, there will mainly be clear skies with a slight mist, and it could feel a little chilly with air quality being “severe”. CM Rekha Gupta had also announced artificial rain in the city with the help of seeding, to help the constantly worsening pollution situation.

It must be noted that in the next few days, the National Capital’s temperature will range between 31 degrees to 33 degrees during the day and can go as low as 17 degrees to 19 degrees during the night.

Area-Wise AQI

The AQI in Delhi is over the chart and breaking records every other day. Civil Lines, Punjabi Bagh, and Dwarka have an AQI is 349. Anand Vihar’s AQI is 403, Siri Fort’s AQI is 244. The lowest of all is 145 in Lodhi Road.

Artificial Rain In Delhi On 29 October

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a post on X(Formerly Twitter) about the artificial rain that is going to happen in Delhi on 29 October with the help of cloud seeding, amid extreme pollution conditions.

Preparations for the same have been completed. The experts have tested it in the Burari area, she added.

दिल्ली में पहली बार क्लाउड सीडिंग के माध्यम से कृत्रिम वर्षा कराने की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। आज विशेषज्ञों द्वारा बुराड़ी क्षेत्र में इसका सफल परीक्षण किया गया है। मौसम विभाग ने 28, 29 और 30 अक्टूबर को बादलों की उपस्थिति की संभावना जताई है। यदि परिस्थितियां अनुकूल रहीं, तो… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 23, 2025









The current AQI in the city is 318, which is considered “very poor.” People living in Delhi are truly choking on the pollution, and this artificial rain is by far the only option that we have to get rid of the extreme poor conditions.

Also Read: Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know