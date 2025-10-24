LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Delhi is battling severe air pollution post-Diwali, with AQIs going over the roof. The government plans artificial rain through cloud seeding to combat this worsening situation.

(Image Credit: Canva)
(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 24, 2025 09:22:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Post-Diwali, Delhi is facing extremely poor air quality, according to AI. Quality being “severe”, Delhi is all set to welcome morning mist and will also see a slight drop in the overall temperature. 

 

Delhi’s Weather Update

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, there will mainly be clear skies with a slight mist, and it could feel a little chilly with air quality being “severe”. CM Rekha Gupta had also announced artificial rain in the city with the help of seeding, to help the constantly worsening pollution situation. 

It must be noted that in the next few days, the National Capital’s temperature will range between 31 degrees to 33 degrees during the day and can go as low as 17 degrees to 19 degrees during the night.

 

Area-Wise AQI

The AQI in Delhi is over the chart and breaking records every other day. Civil Lines, Punjabi Bagh, and Dwarka have an AQI is 349. Anand Vihar’s AQI is 403, Siri Fort’s AQI is 244. The lowest of all is 145 in Lodhi Road. 

 

Artificial Rain In Delhi On 29 October

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a post on X(Formerly Twitter) about the artificial rain that is going to happen in Delhi on 29 October with the help of cloud seeding, amid extreme pollution conditions.

Preparations for the same have been completed. The experts have tested it in the Burari area, she added. 




The current AQI in the city is 318, which is considered “very poor.” People living in Delhi are truly choking on the pollution, and this artificial rain is by far the only option that we have to get rid of the extreme poor conditions.

Also Read: Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI levelsartificial rainfall DelhiCloud seeding Delhidelhi air pollutionDelhi AQI UpdateDelhi Pollutiondelhi weather updatedelhi-ncrhome-hero-pos-5IMD DelhiRekha Gupta announcement

RELATED News

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

LATEST NEWS

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

UPDATE 5-NHL Standings

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia's resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

UPDATE 2-NHL Standings

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403
Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403
Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403
Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

QUICK LINKS