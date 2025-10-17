Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Pollution Surge As Mornings Turn Foggy And Nights Get Colder

This season has turned its way to an unplanned manner, as the Delhi NCR is witnessing rapid weather change. The morning are cooler than the afternoons as the temperature rises. The pollution levels are climbing again, adding to people’s discomfort. Many residents say they feel the impact of heat and pollution together as both continue to rise during the day.

AQI Update

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed the 200 mark in several parts of Delhi-NCR. Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, and Ghaziabad have recorded “poor” air quality, while Gurgaon and Faridabad remain between 150 and 200. Ghaziabad’s AQI stands highest at 233, followed by Greater Noida at 227.

Residents across the region have reported breathing trouble and burning eyes. The drop in wind speed has worsened the situation, trapping smog and suspended particles close to the surface. Authorities have started monitoring the air closely as visibility continues to fall.

AQI in Major Cities

Delhi: 208

Noida: 201

Ghaziabad: 233

Gurgaon: 199

Greater Noida: 227

Nights Turn Colder as Smog Deepens

Nights across Delhi-NCR are turning colder with temperatures dipping to around 17 degrees in the capital. Early mornings and late evenings now feel chilly, prompting residents to take out light woollens.

However, the fall in temperature has also intensified smog, as cold air traps pollutants near the ground. Health experts have advised people especially children and the elderly to avoid outdoor activities during early hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light fog is expected in Delhi-NCR from October 19 to 22. The weather may turn slightly clearer after this period, but no major change in temperatures is expected.

The IMD has warned that the fog could reduce visibility in the early mornings, possibly affecting road and air traffic. Residents have been urged to plan their travel accordingly as pollution and fog together may cause delays.

