Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Update: Light Rain Lashes in National Capital, Drizzle Bring Pollution Relief as AQI Improves

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Update:: Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain and drizzle from Tuesday morning, with showers continuing for several hours across the region. Commuters were seen carrying umbrellas as the sudden change in weather brought brief relief from pollution levels.

Earlier, on Friday, January 24, air quality in the national capital showed notable improvement after a spell of rain, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 242. However, the rainfall was followed by dense fog, as Delhi and its surrounding areas woke up to thick fog conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region had been experiencing generally cloudy skies, moderate morning fog and strong surface winds ranging between 10 and 20 kmph. The weather office had also forecast a drop of 5–6°C in minimum temperatures over the following three days, before a gradual rise thereafter.

Delhi Weather Report: IMD Forecasts Foggy Mornings

Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 3 days (afterJanuary 24), above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29. Temperature was expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) on 23 and 24 January 2026. Partly cloudy skies on 25 & 26 January 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days.

Noida Weather Report: GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted as Air Quality Improves

A day earlier, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, on January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, on January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

Weather Report Noida, Gurugram

Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is expected to see partly cloudy conditions, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely. According to the weather office, temperatures in the city may remain cool with the maximum around 19 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Gurugram is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky along with brief spells of rain or thundershowers on January 27 and January 28, with temperatures dipping to around 7 degrees Celsius.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu and Kashmir