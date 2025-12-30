Delhi On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of Rain, Dense Fog, Cold Wave And Very Poor AQI Till Year-End

When the New Year approaches, Delhi’s inhabitants have to deal with an extreme weather combination of sharp temperature drops, fog so thick that nothing can be seen, and very unhealthy air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a very high warning for the time from December 30 to January 1, indicating a major “Red Alert” phase during which the weather conditions will change from being simply uncomfortable to becoming dangerous.

Presently, a new Western Disturbance is passing over the northern plains, which is causing the erratic rains and the progressively cold wave, which is believed to disrupt the city’s transport systems.

Atmospheric Turmoil and Visibility Crisis

In the capital of the country, a major decrease in visibility is noticed while a “very dense fog” covering is happening in the late-night and early-morning hours. Weather experts have confirmed that the arriving Western Disturbance has increased humidity, and the remaining calm wind has made it impossible for the pollutants to disperse.

This situation gives rise to a continuous “smog trap” in the areas of main transportation like Palam and Safdarjung, where visibility will likely fall below 50 meters. It is being warned that the situation will be at its worst on New Year’s Eve, which will probably result in the flights and trains being delayed and canceled on a large scale as the “Red Alert” condition calls for emergency-level caution for all outdoor activities.

Hazardous AQI and Rain Forecast Realities

Environmental monitors are indicating a very bad scenario, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to vary between the “Very Poor” and “Severe” categories until January 1. The current wind speed of less than 10 kmph is causing the poisonous gases to remain close to the surface, which is making it very difficult for people to breathe.

The IMD has predicted light showers and localized drizzles for the period between December 31 and January 1, but the experts are of the opinion that the moisture might worsen the smog initially, and then little washout may occur.

After the rain, the temperatures are going to fall drastically, and in this way, a chilling cold wave will be coming that will bring the nighttime temperatures down to the 6°C level, which means that the New Year’s transition is going to be a survival challenge for the city’s poor health-affected people.

