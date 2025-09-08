Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Operation Cell of North-West District has frozen the illegally acquired property of a known drug offender, Vijay Kumar, who has also been declared a Bad Character (BC) by the Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The team of Operation Cell/North-West District has arrested one drug trafficker, namely Nitin Badhwan (aged 22 years), resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi, on 15 Feb, and a total of 365 grams of Heroin & rupees 1,88,200/- cash have been recovered from his house. A case vide under section 21/25 NDPS Act was registered at PS Bharat Nagar, and an investigation was taken up.

On interrogation, Nitin Badhwan disclosed that he was acting on the behest of his father, Vijay Kumar. Subsequently, Vijay Kumar was also arrested in this case on May 20.

As part of the larger investigation, the police uncovered a massive financial trail of drug money, three two-wheelers and one property linked to Vijay Kumar’s drug dealings were identified, valued at over rupees 30 Lacs.

These properties, suspected to have been purchased using proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The order for seizure and freezing was forwarded to the competent authority in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, at Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, for final approval.

Following approval, the accused persons were summoned for a financial probe, requiring them to appear in person or through a representative and present documents proving that the assets/properties were acquired through legitimate means. However, he failed to justify his assets, leading the competent authorities to issue an order to freeze his illegally acquired assets/properties.

Furthermore, the Competent Authority, SAFEM(FOP) Act & NDPS Act, Delhi, has forwarded a copy of the freezing order to the District Revenue Officer, Sub-district Magistrate and the Regional Officer of Transport. The order explicitly directs that no sale or purchase of the frozen properties shall take place without prior approval from the competent authorities.

Vijay Kumar has been involved in the illegal drugs business for the last 07 years. He was found to be involved in more than 11 heinous criminal cases, including 05 NDPS Act cases. He has also been declared a BC by PS Bharat Nagar, North-West.

Nitin Badhwan has been involved in the sale-supply of drugs for the last 03 years. He revealed that he was acting on the behest of his father, Vijay Kumar. (ANI)

