LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 13:28:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Operation Cell of North-West District has frozen the illegally acquired property of a known drug offender, Vijay Kumar, who has also been declared a Bad Character (BC) by the Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The team of Operation Cell/North-West District has arrested one drug trafficker, namely Nitin Badhwan (aged 22 years), resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi, on 15 Feb, and a total of 365 grams of Heroin & rupees 1,88,200/- cash have been recovered from his house. A case vide under section 21/25 NDPS Act was registered at PS Bharat Nagar, and an investigation was taken up.

On interrogation, Nitin Badhwan disclosed that he was acting on the behest of his father, Vijay Kumar. Subsequently, Vijay Kumar was also arrested in this case on May 20.

As part of the larger investigation, the police uncovered a massive financial trail of drug money, three two-wheelers and one property linked to Vijay Kumar’s drug dealings were identified, valued at over rupees 30 Lacs.

These properties, suspected to have been purchased using proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The order for seizure and freezing was forwarded to the competent authority in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, at Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, for final approval.

Following approval, the accused persons were summoned for a financial probe, requiring them to appear in person or through a representative and present documents proving that the assets/properties were acquired through legitimate means. However, he failed to justify his assets, leading the competent authorities to issue an order to freeze his illegally acquired assets/properties.

Furthermore, the Competent Authority, SAFEM(FOP) Act & NDPS Act, Delhi, has forwarded a copy of the freezing order to the District Revenue Officer, Sub-district Magistrate and the Regional Officer of Transport. The order explicitly directs that no sale or purchase of the frozen properties shall take place without prior approval from the competent authorities.

Vijay Kumar has been involved in the illegal drugs business for the last 07 years. He was found to be involved in more than 11 heinous criminal cases, including 05 NDPS Act cases. He has also been declared a BC by PS Bharat Nagar, North-West.

Nitin Badhwan has been involved in the sale-supply of drugs for the last 03 years. He revealed that he was acting on the behest of his father, Vijay Kumar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: delhi policedelhi-police-operation-cellndps-act

RELATED News

Meet Satish Krishna Sail: Karnataka MLA Arrested In Iron Ore Export And Money Laundering Case
Delegation Of 25 Horticulture Indian Officials Attend Orchard Management Programme in Israel
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Special Cell Busts Espionage Module Linked To ISI, Arrests Nepali citizen

LATEST NEWS

Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute
Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Soon: Result Date, How to Download AFCAT 2 Result through Direct Link
20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!
10 Health Benefits of Sleeping on the Floor
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
10 Surprising Health Benefits of Waking Up at 5 AM
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Need These Many Goals To Become The Top Scorer, Who Will Do It First?
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!
Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area
Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area
Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area
Delhi Police freeze illegally acquired property of a known drug offender in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area

QUICK LINKS