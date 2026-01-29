LIVE TV
Delhi Police SWAT Commando Dies After Husband, A Defence Ministry Clerk, Attacks Her With Dumbbell

Delhi Woman SWAT Commando: A woman constable of the Delhi Police, posted with the elite SWAT unit of the Special Cell, died five days after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband at their residence in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area. The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 22, around 10 PM.

Delhi SWAT Commando (Picture Credits: X)

Delhi Woman SWAT Commando: A woman constable of the Delhi Police, posted with the elite SWAT unit of the Special Cell, died five days after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband at their residence in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area. The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 22, around 10 pm.

The victim, identified as Kajal, sustained severe head injuries after she was allegedly struck with a dumbbell during the assault. She was rushed to Tarak Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on January 27.

Initially registered as an attempt-to-murder case at Mohan Garden police station, the case was converted to murder following Kajal’s death. Her husband, Ankur, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Kajal had joined the Delhi Police in 2022 and was currently serving with the SWAT team. Her husband works as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, posted at Delhi Cantonment.

Marital Dispute Over Finances Under Probe

Preliminary investigations suggest the couple, who got married in 2023, had a love marriage but were reportedly facing frequent arguments over financial matters. Police are examining whether these disputes escalated into the fatal assault.

Woman Alleges Assault, Forced Religious Conversion

In a separate incident, Gurugram Police have arrested two men after a woman alleged that she was deceived into marriage and later subjected to physical abuse and pressure to convert her religion.

The case came to light on January 27, when police received information about a woman being admitted to hospital with serious injuries following an alleged assault.

Accused Used Fake Identity, Police Say

According to the victim’s complaint, the main accused introduced himself as Aarav and married her using Hindu rituals, allegedly concealing his true religious identity for over four years. She claimed that after marriage, she was repeatedly assaulted and threatened, and was pressured to change her religion.

Police said the accused had allegedly planned the deception, lured the woman into a relationship under a false identity, and subjected her to abuse after marriage. Further investigation into the case is underway.

