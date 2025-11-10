Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

The fatal explosion of a car bomb near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10, 2025, has raised ample concern over the safety of schools and offices in the city. For now, the government has not ordered the closure of schools or offices that directly relate to the blast incident. The blast created a high alert and immediate actions among police and fire services, cordoning off the area around the blast site to ensure public safety.

Recent Hoax Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

Recently, Delhi has also faced several hoax bomb threat emails to schools, which resulted in evacuations and partial closures. All such threats were subsequently found to be hoaxes after investigations. This winter, private schools in Delhi had extended vacations till January 15 because of cold waves, unrelated to the blast. Government instructions on school functioning remain focused on safety in view of the continued security concerns in the capital.

Offices to Operate Normally Amid Heightened Vigilance

Offices are expected to function normally, unless local authorities direct otherwise due to dynamic security assessments. The residents and commuters have been asked to remain more alert as security forces enhance surveillance in the blast aftermath. The current disruptions are confined mostly to the immediate area around the blast site near Red Fort, while city-wide educational and office activities generally proceed according to schedule.