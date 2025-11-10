LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

After the Red Fort car bomb blast, Delhi schools and offices remain open on November 11, 2025, amid tightened security.

Delhi Blast: Schools, Offices Open Amid Security
Delhi Blast: Schools, Offices Open Amid Security

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 10, 2025 20:57:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

The fatal explosion of a car bomb near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10, 2025, has raised ample concern over the safety of schools and offices in the city. For now, the government has not ordered the closure of schools or offices that directly relate to the blast incident. The blast created a high alert and immediate actions among police and fire services, cordoning off the area around the blast site to ensure public safety.

 

Recent Hoax Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

Recently, Delhi has also faced several hoax bomb threat emails to schools, which resulted in evacuations and partial closures. All such threats were subsequently found to be hoaxes after investigations. This winter, private schools in Delhi had extended vacations till January 15 because of cold waves, unrelated to the blast. Government instructions on school functioning remain focused on safety in view of the continued security concerns in the capital.

 

Offices to Operate Normally Amid Heightened Vigilance

Offices are expected to function normally, unless local authorities direct otherwise due to dynamic security assessments. The residents and commuters have been asked to remain more alert as security forces enhance surveillance in the blast aftermath. The current disruptions are confined mostly to the immediate area around the blast site near Red Fort, while city-wide educational and office activities generally proceed according to schedule.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi blastDelhi NewsDelhi offices opendelhi policeDelhi schools openhome-hero-pos-5metro station blastNovember 11 2025Red Fort explosionsafety-measuressecurity alert

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh And Kolkata Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?
Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?
Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?
Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

QUICK LINKS