LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Four Delhi schools, including Army Public School and Salwan Public School, received bomb threat emails on Monday. Police and fire services conducted thorough searches, finding nothing suspicious. Earlier alerts and intelligence warnings heighten security concerns in the capital.

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Authorities Conduct Searches
Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Authorities Conduct Searches

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 2, 2026 11:32:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic in Delhi Schools

Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, creating panic among parents and authorities. The emails were noticed after 8 am, prompting immediate action from police and fire services. The affected institutions include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Authorities are investigating the matter further, and more details are awaited.

History of Similar Threats and Security Response

Earlier in February, a similar incident occurred when bomb threat emails targeted two schools in Delhi. The schools affected were Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road. Following the threats, Delhi Fire Service reported that security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises. Officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the operations.

You Might Be Interested In

The repeated threats highlight the heightened security concerns in the national capital. Authorities are treating all such incidents with utmost seriousness and conducting comprehensive searches to ensure the safety of students and staff. “Security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises,” officials confirmed, emphasizing the focus on preventive measures.

Intelligence Alerts and Wider Security Concerns

Earlier, an intelligence alert had warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious sites in and around Chandni Chowk coming under scrutiny. The alert mentioned the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), underlining the importance of vigilance across sensitive locations.

With repeated incidents and ongoing intelligence warnings, authorities continue to prioritize safety, reinforce security measures, and ensure schools remain safe environments for students and staff. Parents have been advised to stay alert while cooperating with security agencies during such operations.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Army Public SchoolDelhi bomb threatMeera Public SchoolSalwan Public SchoolSardar Patel Vidyalaya

RELATED News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Turning Point vs West Indies, Hails Shivam Dube’s Match-Changing Cameo in Kolkata

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

Dubai In Chaos After Iran Strikes With Missiles, Drones: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Tourists Wait Days For Flights | WATCH

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Doffs Cap, Bows to Sanju Samson After His Match-Winning 97* Powers India Into T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals

2 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Holika Dahan Brings New Beginnings

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In
Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In
Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In
Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

QUICK LINKS