Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic in Delhi Schools

Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, creating panic among parents and authorities. The emails were noticed after 8 am, prompting immediate action from police and fire services. The affected institutions include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Authorities are investigating the matter further, and more details are awaited.

History of Similar Threats and Security Response

Earlier in February, a similar incident occurred when bomb threat emails targeted two schools in Delhi. The schools affected were Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road. Following the threats, Delhi Fire Service reported that security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises. Officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the operations.

The repeated threats highlight the heightened security concerns in the national capital. Authorities are treating all such incidents with utmost seriousness and conducting comprehensive searches to ensure the safety of students and staff. “Security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, conducted thorough searches at both school premises,” officials confirmed, emphasizing the focus on preventive measures.

Intelligence Alerts and Wider Security Concerns

Earlier, an intelligence alert had warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with key religious sites in and around Chandni Chowk coming under scrutiny. The alert mentioned the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), underlining the importance of vigilance across sensitive locations.

With repeated incidents and ongoing intelligence warnings, authorities continue to prioritize safety, reinforce security measures, and ensure schools remain safe environments for students and staff. Parents have been advised to stay alert while cooperating with security agencies during such operations.

All Inputs From ANI.

