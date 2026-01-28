LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > India > Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Mamata Banerjee for demanding a Supreme Court probe into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash death, calling it petty politics. BJP leaders said politics should not be mixed with a tragic loss, while probe agencies have already begun investigating the accident.

Fadnavis Says Dirty Politics Over a Death Is Wrong (Images: ANI, file photos)
Fadnavis Says Dirty Politics Over a Death Is Wrong (Images: ANI, file photos)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 22:01:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, accusing her of playing “petty politics” over the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Fadnavis said the remarks by Mamata were inappropriate at a time of grief and loss for the Pawar family and Maharashtra.

You Might Be Interested In

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning when the chartered plane carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. As per reports, all five people on board were killed, including his security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The Maharashtra government has declared three days of state mourning after the accident.

Mamata Banerjee Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the crash, suggesting that only court supervision would be credible and claiming that other agencies are “compromised.” She wrote on social media that she was “deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar,” and said the incident needed a proper investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

Reacting to her comments, Fadnavis said it was wrong to bring politics into Ajit Pawar’s death. “I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where dirty and despicable politics are being played even over someone’s death,” he told ANI. “To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death is absolutely wrong.” He added that senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar had already made it clear the crash was an accident and should not be turned into a political issue.

BJP Accuses Mamata of Losing Humanity

The BJP also criticised Mamata’s remarks. “She has lost humanity,” said Biplab Deb, the party’s co-incharge for elections in West Bengal, adding that this was not a time for politics, but for supporting the bereaved family. He noted that Ajit Pawar’s own family had not made political claims about the incident.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and Dilip Saikia echoed the criticism, saying Mamata should focus on issues in her own state instead of making misleading political statements.

Also Read: ‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 10:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit pawar deathbreaking-newslatest news

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar Dies At 66: A Look Back At How Baramati Shaped His Political Journey With NCP And Also Ended Up As His Final Tragic Chapter

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Inside The NCP Breakup: Why Ajit Pawar Walked Away From Uncle Sharad Pawar – Explained

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Anandapur Fire Kills 11 In Kolkata: Why Is Wow! Momo Under Scrutiny? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

‘If Pushed, We’ll Respond Like…’ Iran Fires Back At Trump’s Nuclear Deal Push With Stark Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE On TV And Online

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Massive Armada’ Heading To Tehran, Hopes ‘They Make A Deal’ Over Nuclear Program

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’
Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’
Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’
Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

QUICK LINKS