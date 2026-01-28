Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, accusing her of playing “petty politics” over the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Fadnavis said the remarks by Mamata were inappropriate at a time of grief and loss for the Pawar family and Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning when the chartered plane carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. As per reports, all five people on board were killed, including his security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The Maharashtra government has declared three days of state mourning after the accident.

Mamata Banerjee Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the crash, suggesting that only court supervision would be credible and claiming that other agencies are “compromised.” She wrote on social media that she was “deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar,” and said the incident needed a proper investigation.

Reacting to her comments, Fadnavis said it was wrong to bring politics into Ajit Pawar’s death. “I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where dirty and despicable politics are being played even over someone’s death,” he told ANI. “To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death is absolutely wrong.” He added that senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar had already made it clear the crash was an accident and should not be turned into a political issue.

BJP Accuses Mamata of Losing Humanity

The BJP also criticised Mamata’s remarks. “She has lost humanity,” said Biplab Deb, the party’s co-incharge for elections in West Bengal, adding that this was not a time for politics, but for supporting the bereaved family. He noted that Ajit Pawar’s own family had not made political claims about the incident.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and Dilip Saikia echoed the criticism, saying Mamata should focus on issues in her own state instead of making misleading political statements.

