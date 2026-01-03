LIVE TV
Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

Dharamshala: The death of a 19-year-old college student from Dharamshala has triggered widespread outrage, with her parents demanding strict punishment for those allegedly responsible for prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also stepped in, calling for a senior-level investigation into the case.

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice (Pic Credits: Wikipedia)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 3, 2026 11:23:33 IST

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

Dharamshala: The death of a 19-year-old college student from Dharamshala has triggered widespread outrage, with her parents demanding strict punishment for those allegedly responsible for prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also stepped in, calling for a senior-level investigation into the case.

The student died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana on December 26, after her health reportedly deteriorated due to severe mental distress.

Dharamshala: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe

The University Grants Commission has taken serious note of the incident at Government Degree College, Dharamshala, and announced the formation of a fact-finding committee. The UGC reiterated that student safety is paramount and said stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.

The Director General of Police has assured the family and political representatives that the investigation will be conducted under senior supervision, as the parents continue to seek justice for their daughter.

Parents Demand Justice

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s father, Vikram Kumar, said the family is seeking justice to ensure such incidents are not repeated. “My daughter is no more. The girls involved and the professor must be punished so this does not happen to any other child,” he said.

The victim’s mother, Ritu, said the family wants a thorough and unbiased investigation. “We have all her medical records. I do not want any innocent person to suffer, but those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.

Dharamshala: Allegations Of Ragging And Harassment

According to the police complaint, the student was allegedly assaulted and threatened on September 18, 2025, by three fellow students. The father also accused a college professor of inappropriate behaviour towards his daughter.

The family said the alleged harassment left the student traumatised and fearful, leading to depression and serious health complications. Despite receiving treatment at multiple hospitals, her condition continued to worsen.

Case Registered, Political Intervention

Police have registered an FIR against three female students and a professor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

The CPI (M) met the Director General of Police in Shimla and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer. The party also raised concerns over a possible delay in police action and alleged caste-based discrimination, noting that the student belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

