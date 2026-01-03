First Supermoon Of 2026: When Will It Be Visible In India | Here’s What We Know

First Supermoon Of 2026: The first supermoon of 2026 is set to light up the night sky on January 3, offering skywatchers a striking celestial spectacle. The Moon is expected to appear about 30 per cent brighter and nearly 14 per cent larger than the smallest full Moon of the year, thanks to its close proximity to Earth.

In India, the supermoon will be visible shortly after sunset, making it an ideal event for evening sky gazing.

Why The Moon Will Look Bigger And Brighter

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon coincides with its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. At this stage, the Moon’s near side is fully illuminated by the Sun, causing it to appear noticeably larger and brighter than usual.

During this event, the Moon will be approximately 362,641 kilometres away from Earth. As it rises near the horizon, it is also expected to take on a warm orange-yellow tint.

When And Where To Watch

According to space reports, the supermoon will reach its peak at 5:30 am EST (4 pm IST) on January 3. In India, the best viewing window will be during moonrise, between 5:45 pm and 6 pm IST, shortly after sunset.

Across the globe, the supermoon will be visible at different local times — early morning in New York, late morning in London, evening in Tokyo, and nightfall in Sydney.

The ‘Moon Illusion’ And January’s Wolf Moon

The Moon’s seemingly oversized appearance near the horizon is caused by the “moon illusion,” a visual effect that makes low-hanging celestial objects appear larger than they actually are.

January’s full Moon is traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in Northern Hemisphere folklore linked to wolves howling during long winter nights. It is also referred to as the “Moon after Yule.”

How To View The Supermoon

The supermoon can be enjoyed with the naked eye and does not require any special equipment. However, binoculars or a telescope can help reveal surface details such as craters and lunar textures.

