Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Human Remains Discovered At Site Number 13

As per the latest development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, officials have confirmed that no human remains were discovered during a fresh exhumation carried out on August 12, 2025, Tuesday at the site number 13 in Dharmasthala. The digging in other parts of the site will continue today, August 13, 2025, Wednesday. The digging is being done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of a whistleblower that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The whistleblower had also alleged that many of these bodies showed signs of sexual assault.

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, is a former sanitation worker.

Two new informants in the Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

Apart from the above mentioned whistleblower, two new informants have also met officers of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the claims about mass burials of alleged victims of murder and sexual assault at Dharmasthala as reported in Hindustan Times. These informers have alleged that they had seen a body being buried at a new location, police said. Currently, the SIT is continuing its search for human remains in the Dharmasthala mass burials case. Based on the new tip-offs, the SIT has put in renewed efforts to solve the case.

IPS Officer Soumyalatha Resigned From The SIT Team

Since the inception of the Dharmasthala mass burial case, there had been many important developments in this case, that made it dominate the news headlines. An IPS officer Soumyalatha was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala. She, however, resigned from the team. This development was confirmed by the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

