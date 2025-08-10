Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, two new informants have met officers of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the claims about mass burials of alleged victims of murder and sexual assault at Dharmasthala as reported in Hindustan Times. These informers have alleged that they had seen a body being buried at a new location, police said. Currently, the SIT is continuing its search for human remains in the Dharmasthala mass burials case. Based on the new tip-offs, the SIT has put in renewed efforts to solve the case.

RTI’s activist claims in the Dharmasthala mass burial case

Many significant developments have been reported in the Dharmasthala mass burial case since its inception. Apart from the discovery of the skeletal remains at some sites, an allegation by a RTI activist Jayanth has also dominated the headlines. As reported in an exclusive India Today report, a query has revealed that Belthangady police deleted all entries from the Unnatural Death Register (UDR) between 2000 and 2015. According to India Today, this period coincides with the multiple allegations of unreported and suspicious deaths. RTI activist Jayanth has also filed a formal complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Jayanth claims to have witnessed the illegal burial of a young girl’s body. He also alleges that the legal protocols were blatantly violated and that several officials were present at the time.

What is known to date about the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, is a former sanitation worker. The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors. He also alleged that many of these bodies between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala, showed signs of sexual assault. While appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement.

