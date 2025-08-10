LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, two new informants have met officers of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the claims about mass burials of alleged victims of murder and sexual assault at Dharmasthala as reported in Hindustan Times.

dead body representative image
dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 14:41:12 IST

In a significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, two new informants have met officers of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the claims about mass burials of alleged victims of murder and sexual assault at Dharmasthala as reported in Hindustan Times. These informers have alleged that they had seen a body being buried at a new location, police said. Currently, the SIT is continuing its search for human remains in the Dharmasthala mass burials case. Based on the new tip-offs, the SIT has put in renewed efforts to solve the case. 

RTI’s activist claims in the Dharmasthala mass burial case

Many significant developments have been reported in the Dharmasthala mass burial case since its inception. Apart from the discovery of the skeletal remains at some sites, an allegation by a RTI activist Jayanth has also dominated the headlines. As reported in an exclusive India Today report, a query has revealed that Belthangady police deleted all entries from the Unnatural Death Register (UDR) between 2000 and 2015. According to India Today, this period coincides with the multiple allegations of unreported and suspicious deaths. RTI activist Jayanth has also filed a formal complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Jayanth claims to have witnessed the illegal burial of a young girl’s body. He also alleges that the legal protocols were blatantly violated and that several officials were present at the time. 

What is known to date about the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, is a former sanitation worker. The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors. He also alleged that many of these bodies between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala, showed signs of sexual assault. While appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

Tags: Dharmasthala Mass Burial CaseDharmasthala mass burial case informantsDharmasthala mass burial case news

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Two New Informants In The News For Claiming To Witness A Burial

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?