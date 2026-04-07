‘Dhurandhar Kaam Ya Lyari Raj?’ Huge Hoardings Featuring Akhilesh Yadav As Rahman Dakait In UP Raises Eyebrows Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Samajwadi Party Condemns Move

Hoardings carrying objectionable content against Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, have been displayed in the Madiyahu Assembly constituency on Tuesday, April 7.

These hoardings have angered the party workers. Police received information about the same and took immediate steps to remove all the hoardings and also started the investigation process for the same.

Akhilesh Yadav Targeted in Controversial Hoardings

Objectionable remarks against Akhilesh Yadav have been found on hoardings installed at Satti Mai Tiraha of the town, Gopalpur Tiraha in the limits of Rampur police station, and at Shekhupur and Nonari under Nevadhia police station limits.

According to the hoardings, in case Samajwadi Party comes into power in the state in 2027 Assembly polls, the period of Akhilesh Yadav will be like Lyari of Pakistan. While Yogi’s government was considered a strong government.

These remarks made Samajwadi Party workers angry and regarded it as an insult. Workers called for strict action against this step, which, according to them, is an effort to spread hatred among society.

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: A hoarding has been installed outside the town railway station, on which it is written: “Aapko kya chahiye Dhurandhar Kaam ya Akhilesh ka Lyari Raj.” pic.twitter.com/bRw8TJ6i2C — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2026

‘Lyari Raj’ Remark Triggers Political Storm

The police arrived at the sites and started to remove all the hoardings, and given the seriousness of the situation, they decided to investigate. The police authorities expressed that the guilty parties would be dealt with appropriately.

The leaders of the Samajwadi Party criticised the event, saying it was due to political rivalry. The party members demanded stringent measures against the guilty parties so that such events would not occur in the future.

They added that political rivalry does not involve creating derogatory posters about one another.

This event has made the political environment of Jaunpur very heated. The workers of the Samajwadi Party said they would come up with more strategies on the matter.

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