Who Is Abu Azrael AKA ‘Angel of Death’? Rumours Of Controversial Iraqi Militia Figure’s Arrival In Tehran Surface Online, Will He Join Hands With IRGC Against The US?

One of the most active and prominent Shia terrorists from Iraq has recently reached Tehran, as per the latest rumours.

Commander Abu Azrael of the militia supported by the IRGC and a staunch supporter of Khamenei and the Islamic Republic is now in Tehran helping the regime counter the domestic unrest and prepare for any potential U.S. landing force.

Who is Abu Azrael?

After serving as a fighter against U.S. forces in 2003, he has climbed up the ranks through the Iran-backed militias operating in both Iraq and Syria.

The man notorious for appearing in various videos demonstrating himself cutting throats with swords and axes, burning the captives with fire, torturing people to death, his motto being “Illa tahin” which means “I’ll grind you to dust” or “nothing but flour,” and even having his own militia Kataib al-Imam Ali disapprove of him after watching his video of burning a corpse of a fighter.

His fame came as a result of taking part in sectarian violence through participating in executing people, mistreating detainees, destroying civilian areas, and openly celebrating the torture of bodies.

PMF forces associated with him were accused by human rights organizations of looting and forcible relocation and persecuting Sunnis in their operations.

The one who was fighting Americans in Iraq has now come to Iran.

🚨🚨Abu Azrael, “The Angel of Death,” has arrived in Tehran. Real name Ayoub Falih Hassan al-Rubaie, born 1978 in Iraq. Former university lecturer, one-time Taekwondo champion, and father of five. He first took up arms with the Mahdi Army against US forces during the 2003… pic.twitter.com/SbnBs318Fo — Iran Updates🚨 (@IranUpdatesNow) April 6, 2026

Abu Azrael is also known as ‘Angel of Death’

Abu Azrael, who is a commander of Hashd al-Shaabi (People’s Mobilisation Force) and is known as the ‘Angel of Death,’ has reportedly reached Iran. Abu Azrael, who has become a cult personality in the fight against the Islamic State and had killed more than 1,500 ISIS fighters, is called ‘Angel of Death’ by the Shia militia, Imam Ali Brigade, who were fighting against ISIS.

According to sources, Abu Azrael is currently working with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on how to deal with any potential US military invasion on the ground.

Born in Iraq, Abu Azrael was earlier fighting against Americans and ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria.