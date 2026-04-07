Who Is Abu Azrael AKA ‘Angel of Death’? Rumours Of Controversial Iraqi Militia Figure’s Arrival In Tehran Surface Online, Will He Join Hands With IRGC Against The US?

Commander Abu Azrael of the militia supported by the IRGC and a staunch supporter of Khamenei and the Islamic Republic is now in Tehran helping the regime counter the domestic unrest and prepare for any potential U.S. landing force.
Who is Abu Azrael?
After serving as a fighter against U.S. forces in 2003, he has climbed up the ranks through the Iran-backed militias operating in both Iraq and Syria.
The man notorious for appearing in various videos demonstrating himself cutting throats with swords and axes, burning the captives with fire, torturing people to death, his motto being “Illa tahin” which means “I’ll grind you to dust” or “nothing but flour,” and even having his own militia Kataib al-Imam Ali disapprove of him after watching his video of burning a corpse of a fighter.
His fame came as a result of taking part in sectarian violence through participating in executing people, mistreating detainees, destroying civilian areas, and openly celebrating the torture of bodies.
PMF forces associated with him were accused by human rights organizations of looting and forcible relocation and persecuting Sunnis in their operations.
The one who was fighting Americans in Iraq has now come to Iran.
🚨🚨Abu Azrael, “The Angel of Death,” has arrived in Tehran.
Real name Ayoub Falih Hassan al-Rubaie, born 1978 in Iraq. Former university lecturer, one-time Taekwondo champion, and father of five.
He first took up arms with the Mahdi Army against US forces during the 2003… pic.twitter.com/SbnBs318Fo
— Iran Updates🚨 (@IranUpdatesNow) April 6, 2026
Abu Azrael is also known as ‘Angel of Death’
Abu Azrael, who is a commander of Hashd al-Shaabi (People’s Mobilisation Force) and is known as the ‘Angel of Death,’ has reportedly reached Iran. Abu Azrael, who has become a cult personality in the fight against the Islamic State and had killed more than 1,500 ISIS fighters, is called ‘Angel of Death’ by the Shia militia, Imam Ali Brigade, who were fighting against ISIS.
According to sources, Abu Azrael is currently working with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on how to deal with any potential US military invasion on the ground.
Born in Iraq, Abu Azrael was earlier fighting against Americans and ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria.
IRGC VS US: What is happening?
In April 2026, direct fighting between the IRGC and the U.S. forces is currently underway. Following a series of attacks from U.S. forces and Israelis that affected their leadership and underground facilities, the IRGC retaliated by claiming to destroy the aircraft, conducting drone strikes, missile attacks, and injuring U.S. soldiers in Kuwait.
The Main Features of the Conflicts between the IRGC and U.S. Forces (April 2026):
Direct Conflict: The IRGC is currently under attack directly rather than through proxy warfare forces, making them vulnerable on their own turf.
Strategic Attacks: The U.S. forces are currently attacking the headquarters of the IRGC along with their underground bases near Tehran.
Vendetta: The IRGC claimed to shoot down two US Air Force C-130 aircraft and four Black Hawks at southern Isfahan and attacked the American military Al-Adairi base in Kuwait using a swarm of drones and missiles.
Marine Combat: The IRGC claimed to attack an American amphibian attack LHA-7 that was forced to leave after the attack. This information has been dismissed by CENTCOM.
Region Under Threat: The tension levels have drastically increased in the Gulf due to the attacks of Iranian ships against the vessels linked to Israel along with attacks on cities in both Israel and America.
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