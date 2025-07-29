Did PM, HM, Defence Min Took Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack; This Govt Only Busy In Taking Credits: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday trained her guns at the BJP-led NDA government at the centre over the security failure in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 and asked did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the responsibility of thensame and did any resignations happen for failing to provide security to citizens.

She also asked the government when it is sharing that no defence assets were damaged during Operation Sindoor when Pakistan carried put shelling, then why it is not revealing that how many fighter jets India had lost and slammed the government saying it is only known for taking credit and not for taking responsibility.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress’ General Secretary said: “Shubham Dwivedi’s wife said that there was no security personnel present in Baisaran valley. We felt that government had left us orphan. Did government was not aware that terrorists can come out of forest and target tye civilians. Government left them ‘bhagwan bharose’.”

Lamentig at the government, she said: “Want to ask, whose responsibility is the safety of citizens. Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and NSA.”

She mentioned that just two weeks before Pahalgam terror attack, Shah went to jammu and Kashmir to oversee the security situation there.

“He (Shah) said there that we have got independence from terrorism. Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) says in Baisaran valley there was security lapse,” she said.

She rued that now no one takes accountability of security lapse.

She cited the example if the TRF, a terror group which took the responsibility of Pahalgam terror attack and said, “TRF was formed in 2019 and since 2020 it has carried out 25 terror attacks.”

She highlighted that Shah during his speech mentioned that there were 25 terror attacks during the UPA.

“But under this government, the TRF attacksd 25 times in last five years. There was Raesi attack in which 9 people died. From 2020 to 2025, TRF killed 41 security personnel, 27 citizens,” she said.

Slamming the government, Priyanka Gandhi said that for three years, TRF was not brought or announced a terror organisation.

“This all happened and it was in your knowledge. And despite all information, we were unable to get any clue about such a dreaded terror attack in Pahalgam,” the Congress leader said.

Fiting salvos at the government, she asked: “Is this not the failure of our security and Intel agencies. They had targeted the army, police and the government was not bothered. Did IB chief resigned, IB comes under HM. Did Home Minister resigned or took responsibility of the attack.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi said, “You (BJP) talk about past, I will talk of present.”

She also mentioned that when the Defence Minister was speaking Home Minister was laughing. Today also ruling party MPs targeted Manmohan Singh government dor 200i Mumbai terror attack. I just want to tell that all terrorists were killed in 2008 and one was captured and then hanged to death. Then Home Minister, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister had resigned. This was accountability to the country.”

She also highlighted that Rajnath Singh was Home Minister during the Pulwama, Uri terror attacks. But now under Home Minister Shah, Manipur has been burning, riots took place in Delhi and today also he is sitting as Home Minister.

“From bombardment headlines of papers are made. Today country needs answer, and they want to know that what happened on April 22 and why it happened,” she asked. .

Taking a swipe at the government, Priyanka Gandhi said: “You keep on tapping your own back. You hide truth from country, armed forces and Parliament. We all stood by you during Operation Sindoor. We will stand with you everytime. We are proud of our forces. But the credit of Sindoor is required by the Prime Minister.”

She also said that even when players win in Olympics Modi takes credit.

Shebmentioned that from taking credit everything is not complete, you also need to take responsibility.

“This is for the first time in country’s history that the conflict stopped before war took place. And the announcement was not made by our government but by US President. This was most irresponsible part on the Prime Minister,” she stressed.

Slamming Shah, she said that today, Home Minister mentioned that Pakistan was having no way than to come to surrender. Why allow them? Why didn’t you respond when Pakistan talked about it. Did Home Minister a single time spoke about it. Despite he went into history by mentioning Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and also on tears of my mother.

“He did not say why the war was stopped. My mother cried when my father was killed by terrorists. If I can speak about the tears of families who lost their loved ones, I’m speaking for them because I can sense their pain,” she said.

She furrher stated that the country leadership is not made strong by taking only credits, but also by taking responsibility of success and failures.

“When there is a government that is liar and coward, it even ruins the valour of brave armed forces. Country needs the vow beside the vengeance and security of all citizens. Indira Gandhi through her strong foreign policy fought the policy of US President Nixon and divided Pakistan into two, created Bangladesh, made over 1 lakh Pak soldiers surrender. But she never took credit of the same,” the Congress leader said.

Shebalso mentioned that if Operation Sindoor motto was to punish Pakistan, then this motive is yet to be achieved as our “foreign policy has failed”.

“After Operation sindoor a Pakistani General, who has blood on his hands had lunch with US President. If Operation Sindoor motive was to end terrorism, then India should have not allowed Pakistan to become the chairman of the UN Secueity Council on terrorism. Will the Prime Minister take responsibility for this? If we did not lose any jets, why can’t they inform the Parliament. Defence Minister said yesterday none of our assets were damaged. Then say the same about our fighter jets. It is only truth,” she said, adding that the government always tries to escape from questions.

“Their political cowardice is amazing. Reality is they don’t have any place for people, everything is publicity and PR,” she alleged.

Shebalso slammed the government and said that what happened in Pahalgam, every citizen has got hurt.

“Today I want to make one point, in this House everyone has security. Wherever we go security personnel follows. On that day in Pahalgam, 26 families were destroyed. They were killed in front of their families, son, father and husbands were killed. And 25 of them were Indians,” shensaid, egen as treasury bench members said that they were Hindus.

“Number of people who were killed in Baisaran, were Indians and there was no security for them. No matter how many operations you conduct, you cannot deny and hide that there was no security for them. You have no shame. And in future also they won’t have shame,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress leader then repeated the names of the 25 Indians who died in Pahalgam and said that their families are called martyrs, they were sons of India and their families have also every right to know the truth.”

