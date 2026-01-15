‘Discussed The Evolving Situation’: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Dials S Jaishankar As Deadly Unrest Intensifies

Amid escalating protests in Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi contacted India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation. Jaishankar confirmed the conversation on X, writing: “Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.”

The call comes as unrest across Iran intensifies, with the death toll in nationwide protests against the Khamenei regime reaching 2,500.

India Advises Citizens To Evacuate

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a safety advisory, urging all nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to leave the country using available means, including commercial flights. Citizens are instructed to keep travel and identity documents ready and maintain contact with the embassy for assistance.

The advisory emphasized: “All Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid protest areas, stay in touch with the embassy, and monitor local media for updates.”

Calls For Student Evacuation And Regional Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to initiate urgent evacuation of stranded Kashmiri students amid worsening security.

The unrest, sparked by double-digit inflation and the rapid devaluation of the Iranian currency, has entered its 20th day. Protests have spread to over 280 locations, escalating clashes with security forces.

The situation has drawn international attention: US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protesters to maintain pressure on the government, stating that “help was on the way,” while the Trump administration advised some personnel to evacuate the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Iran has issued stern warnings to neighbouring countries hosting American military installations, threatening retaliation if the US attacks Iranian territory.

ALSO READ: ‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet