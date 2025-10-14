LIVE TV
Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

As Diwali 2025 approaches, schools across India are preparing for festive breaks. The holiday duration varies by state, with most institutions closing for 3 to 7 days. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi have announced week-long vacations, while others such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala observe shorter breaks. Parents are advised to check official school notifications for exact dates.

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: October 14, 2025 10:06:04 IST

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in India and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in all states of India. In 2025, small cities and communities across India will take time off schools to allow students, teachers, and families to celebrate and spend quality time together. Diwali school holidays will vary by state, but will generally be several days surrounding the main Diwali festival events.

Diwali 2025: Overview & Importance

Diwali will fall on Monday, October 20, 2025, with additional festive events including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, and many schools take holidays for the entire festive events in order for families and communities to engage in traditions and rituals. Further, each state may showcase individual state holidays or minor holidays that are celebrated in their region, also facilitating schools closures for the minor holidays as well. Parents and students should always check with the official school communications for holidays which would be adopted.

State-Wise Diwali School Holidays Table

Here is a simple table showing Diwali 2025 school holiday periods across major Indian states:

State Holiday Dates Notes/Events Covered

Andhra Pradesh October 20 – October 23, 2025 Main Diwali days
Assam October 20 – October 22, 2025 Diwali celebration
Bihar October 18 – October 28, 2025 Diwali & Chhath Puja extended break
Chhattisgarh October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali cycle
Delhi October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali & Bhai Dooj
Goa October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali period
Gujarat October 20 – October 25, 2025 Includes Navratri and Diwali
Haryana October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali & related holidays
Himachal Pradesh October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali official break
Jharkhand October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali
Karnataka October 8 – October 18, 2025 Extended closure for festival & survey
Kerala October 20, 2025 (main holiday) Diwali, shorter break than other states
Madhya Pradesh October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali cycle
Maharashtra October 20 – October 25, 2025 Diwali & local events
Odisha October 20 – October 22, 2025 Diwali celebration
Punjab October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali & Bhai Dooj
Rajasthan October 13 – October 24, 2025 Extended Diwali vacation
Tamil Nadu October 20, 2025 (main holiday) Diwali single-day
Telangana October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali official school break
Uttar Pradesh October 19 – October 23, 2025 Diwali & related holidays
Uttarakhand October 20 – October 23, 2025 Diwali
West Bengal October 20, 2025 (main holiday) Main Diwali day, break is short

Extended Breaks and Local Variations

  • Some states, like Rajasthan and Bihar, have extended break for school students, extending from seven up to even twelve days, to accommodate for Diwali and even nearby festivals (Chhath Puja). 
  • There are also states, like South India, which would have a smaller Diwali break for the other celebrations, being particularly limited to just the day of Diwali itself or possibly adjoining the day or two again thereafter. 
  • Similarly, other states which have bursts of Diwali breaks, would only give a short break and may not recognize it as a major holiday season (like West Bengal).
  • Parents are strongly encouraged to check the local level, where individual school/districts may amend or update the work calendar as required locally. 

Overall, in Diwali 2025, it is anticipated that student and staff will receive long holidays, as per tradition, with also accommodation for neighbouring or nearby holidays, with lots of joy and celebration in most states in India, wherein the length and timing of extended break may even offer three to seven holidays together. 

As always, students should always check their local school celebrate holiday announcement. Wishing all families much light and happiness for the occasion of Diwali!

Disclaimer: Holiday dates mentioned are based on currently available information from education departments and news updates. Please confirm with your school authority as regional variations and last-minute changes may occur.​

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 9:36 AM IST
Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

Diwali 2025: Check School Holiday Dates in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat & More

