LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump blood moon 2025 meghalaya murder case japan pm china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 03:30:08 IST

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Vice President and former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura warned the AAP government on Monday against evading its responsibility on the issue of sand deposited in farmers’ fields due to the floods.

He stated that while SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has stood firmly in support of the farmers, the AAP government’s vague statement that it is “considering the matter” indicates a clear intention to deceive the agricultural community once again.

Speaking with reporters at Sri Goindwal Sahib today, Brahmpura said, “The AAP government’s claim that it is ‘considering’ the removal of sand is equivalent to throwing dust in the farmers’ eyes. The real issue is not just lifting the sand but restoring the ruined land to make it cultivable again, a process that will cost lakhs of rupees per acre. Merely granting permission for sand removal is tantamount to abandoning farmers to their fate.”

According to a statement from his office, Brahmpura demanded a comprehensive “Save Land, Save Farmer” package, Brahmpura asserted that the government must take immediate, concrete steps. He called for a grant of Rs. 50,000 per acre for sand removal, along with a separate five-year compensation package for fertility loss, to be determined by Punjab Agricultural University experts.

Brahmpura concluded that the SAD understands the farmers’ problems at their core and urged the AAP government to abandon its politics of deception. He warned that the party would launch a struggle if this complete package is not implemented.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit Punjab and take stoick of the flood-affected areas in the state. PM Modi will visit Gurdaspur on September 9.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims,” Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jhakar said that PM Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation and will assess the local conditions to provide maximum assistance to the state. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aapfloodsland-resotrationmonsoonpunjabravinder-singh-brahmpurasadtarn-taran

RELATED News

"People's Movement": Congress General Secretary Avinash Pandey on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Thousand gathers in different cities under skies to witness rare Total Lunar Eclipse
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes

LATEST NEWS

Urban Company IPO Alert: Mark Your Calendar! This Upcoming Offering Could Be A Game Changer
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown
Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

QUICK LINKS