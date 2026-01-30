LIVE TV
Home > India > Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

January 30 is commonly observed as a dry day in several Indian states and union territories, as a mark of respect on Shaheed Diwas. However, dry day rules are decided by individual state governments, which means alcohol sale restrictions may vary from state to state.

Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.
Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 30, 2026 15:12:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

January 30 is observed as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) in India to honour the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, several states and union territories impose restrictions on the sale of alcohol as a mark of respect. This has led many people to wonder whether January 30 is a dry day and if alcohol shops, liquor shops, bars, and pubs will remain closed in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other major cities. Here’s a look at what thedry day rules on Shaheed Diwas say and how alcohol sale restrictions may vary across states and cities. 

Is January 30 a Dry Day in India? 

January 30 is commonly observed as a dry day in several Indian states and union territories, as a mark of respect on Shaheed Diwas. However, dry day rules are decided by individual state governments, which means alcohol sale restrictions may vary from state to state. 

 In many regions, the sale of liquor is prohibited for the entire day, while in other regions, restrictions may apply only to select areas or government-run liquor outlets. 

Is There a Dry Day in Delhi on January 30? 

In Delhi, Shaheed Diwas is usually observed as a dry day, during which the sale of alcohol is prohibited. This means: 

  • Government and private liquor shops remain closed in Delhi.
  • Bars, pubs, and clubs are not permitted to serve alcohol in Delhi.

However, authorities may issue an official notification, so residents are advised to check local announcements for confirmation. 

Is There a Dry Day in Mumbai and Maharashtra on January 30? 

In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, January 30 is generally listed as a dry day. 

On such days: 

  • Wine shops and liquor stores are shut in Mumbai and Maharashtra 
  • Bars, pubs, and hotels are not allowed to serve alcohol in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Is There a Dry Day in Bengaluru and Karnataka on January 30?

In Bengaluru and across Karnataka, Shaheed Diwas is often observed as a dry day. 

Alcohol sales are typically restricted in: 

  • Liquor shops 
  • Bars and pubs
  • Restaurants serving alcohol 

Residents are advised to follow official state excise department updates for the latest status. 

Alcohol Shops Closed in Other Major Cities on January 30

Apart from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, many other cities and states also observe January 30 as a dry day, including parts of:

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Bihar (already a dry state)
  • Gujarat (already a dry state) 

Why is Shaheed Diwas Observed? 

Shaheed Diwas marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. As a tribute to his legacy and principles, several state governments restrict alcohol sales on this day as a sign of national mourning and respect.

While January 30 is widely observed as a dry day across many Indian states, the final decision rests with state governments. If you plan to visit a bar or buy alcohol, it’s best to check local notifications to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

