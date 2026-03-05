LIVE TV
Home > India > Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

The war in West Asia has escalated since the United States and Israel organized attacks on the leaders of Iran, its missile network, and nuclear sites.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 5, 2026 10:53:40 IST

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

Bollywood actor-producer Sonu Sood has again come out with a humanitarian act whereby he is willing to provide free accommodation to the travellers stuck in Dubai in the midst of the US-Israel-Iran war. The flight disruptions and security issues caused by aerial attacks in West Asia on the sixth day of the attack rendered many people incapable of coming home. On Thursday morning, fighter jets were reported to have been heard in Dubai, a move that increased the level of anxiety among the residents and visitors. In one of the messages posted on social networks, Sood stated that his offer was accessible to all people irrespective of their nationalism, and that the project itself was motivated by pure humanity during a crisis.

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help



In announcing the move on X, Sood stated that a lot of travellers were left stranded in Dubai because of war. ‘In case you or your relatives have no place to stay, we are providing free accommodation in a safe place. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity.’ He encouraged the needy to directly contact him through the Instagram page or communicate with Dugasta Properties, a real estate developer based in Dubai, through which he has joined forces with to carry out the project. Sood is the India ambassador of the company, and the partnership will seek to offer temporary accommodation to the victims of the sudden travel shutdown. His message immediately gained lots of praise on the Internet, and many remembered his massive relief effort at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US-Iran War 

The war in West Asia has escalated since the United States and Israel organized attacks on the leaders of Iran, its missile network, and nuclear sites. The violence has swept the region with reports of missiles being launched towards Israel, Bahrain and Kuwait and air defence systems being put in place in various nations. Officials indicate that over a thousand people have been killed in Iran and also casualties have been reported in Israel and within the US army. The conflict has been messing with the supply of oil and gas, jamming shipping routes and leaving thousands of travellers trapped in the Middle East. It is on this background that the provision of free shelter by Sood has come as a minor but meaningful gesture of kindness in an otherwise fast evolving humanitarian crisis.

Also Read: ‘We Will Stand By Our Allies, Cannot Categorically Rule Out Participation’: Canada PM Mark Carney Makes Big Statement Amid US-Israel-Iran War

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

