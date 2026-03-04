LIVE TV
Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Special flights from Dubai safely landed in India after disruptions from US-Israel-Iran strikes. Stranded passengers praised the UAE government's management, shared relief at returning home, and described brief panic during missile interceptions, while normalcy gradually returns to the region.

Indians Return Safely as Dubai Flights Resume After West Asian Conflict
Indians Return Safely as Dubai Flights Resume After West Asian Conflict

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 4, 2026 15:58:24 IST

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Indians Return Safely as Dubai Flights Resume

A special flight from Dubai landed safely across multiple Indian airports on Wednesday, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and Chennai International Airport, as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions caused by the escalating West Asian conflict. Some flights also touched down in Hyderabad and Chennai. Close coordination between airport authorities and airline officials provided much-needed relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Speaking to ANI, passengers expressed relief at finally returning home. A passenger named Mehra, a student, said, “The situation in Dubai was challenging because I was living alone while my parents were in India. The UAE government effectively managed the situation, maintaining a calm atmosphere.” He added that while there was some missile interception near his location, “the situation was not as difficult as reported,” and occasional government emergency messages caused brief panic, but overall, conditions were normal and well-supported by the authorities.

Passengers Share Experiences Amid Recovery

Mohamad Azad, another passenger, said, “The past altercation caused some fear in me, but the current environment is fine, as I reached home safely.” Jai Poona appreciated the assistance, adding that “the overall treatment and arrangement were good.” Lekhya, who landed in Hyderabad, shared, “Near our campus (BITS Dubai), everything was fine. On the first day, we saw missiles coming, and they were being intercepted. Later, we saw nothing; everything was fine. The situation is uncertain whether it is going to get worse or better. So, we have come back.”

A Chennai passenger, Santosh Kumar, said, “I had gone to Dubai for some work when the unfortunate turn of events occurred. We were stuck there, but we didn’t face many difficulties. The Dubai Govt is very helpful. People are very helpful. They ensured our safety and security. While my stay got extended by a few days, everything was very well managed.”

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end. The disruptions followed US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks that included drones and missiles targeting multiple Arab countries, which resulted in widespread flight cancellations.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

