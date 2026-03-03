Delhi Passengers Stunned As West Asian Tensions Halt Flights: Hidden Costs, Travel Nightmares Surface

Panic, Flight Cancellations, and Financial Strain for Indians in Dubai

As Dubai’s airspace partially reopened amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Indian citizens returning to New Delhi recounted the chaos and financial burden caused by sudden flight cancellations. Air India received passengers and crew at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, marking the first international arrival by an Indian carrier today.

A passenger arriving at IGI Airport shared the extra costs they had to bear: “I am from Noida. We had gone there as tourists. Our return was scheduled for February 28, and that’s when all this happened, and our flight got cancelled. The Indians who are in Dubai, if the government there covers their living expenses, that would be good. We had to bear the expenses in Dubai. Our only request is that other tourists also be brought back as soon as possible. We are very grateful to India and Air India.”

Another passenger highlighted that the situation in Dubai itself was “normal,” with the UAE government providing support: “The situation is quite normal, there’s not much tension, but due to flight cancellations and other things, people are facing financial impacts. Staying there is very expensive. Air India guided us completely. The government there is providing as much help as it can.”

One more traveler noted the security measures: “The security was very well there. We were a little afraid due to the alarms, but nothing happened near us.”

Air India confirmed the arrival of 149 passengers and eight crew members on flight AI916D, tweeting, “We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.”

Resuming Flights and Calm in the Region

Dubai Airports announced a limited resumption of flights from March 2, allowing a small number of operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Gradually, normalcy is returning, and Indians eager to return home are finally seeing relief.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from Muscat, Oman, described calm conditions: “Everyone is living together in harmony in Muscat, and there are no problems. I booked my ticket five days ago. But three days ago, flights were halted for 24 hours. Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Salam Air, and Oman Air were all suspended. But flights have resumed in the last 24 hours, so we have come. There were no problems. The administration there is very supportive. There has been no explosion in Oman.” Mohammad Idris added, “The atmosphere there is similar to Delhi. The situation there is very good. There was no advisory; everything is fine there.”

The flight disruptions came after US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered Iranian drone and missile retaliatory attacks targeting US bases in the region.

All Inputs From ANI

Also Read: Delhi Schools Rocked by Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel on Edge as Police, Fire Teams Rush In