Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 In India: Festival On March 21 As Shawwal Moon Not Sighted, Ramadan Extended To 30 Days

After the new moon crescent was not sighted on Thursday evening (March 20), the holy month of Ramadan would be completed in full with a fasting period of 30 days, thereby allowing for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr throughout India on Friday, March 21.

Various officials from religious organizations and moon-sighting committees from around the nation confirmed that there were no credible reports of anyone seeing the new moon after sunset. Under the rules of Islamic practice, when 29 days have passed since the start of Ramadan and there has been no confirmation that anyone has seen the new moon it can be concluded that Ramadan has been completely observed in 30 days, making it possible to observe Eid on March 22, the next day.

Eid Will Be Celebrated On Saturday In India

Friday, March 20 is the 30th and last day of Ramadan, while the observance and celebrations for Eid will occur on Saturday, March 21.

According to media reports, the representatives of various religious organizations stated that this decision made during a meeting with representatives from local organizations and officials across the nation so that there would be clarity about the holiday after multiple days of people across the nation awaiting the moon-sighting announcement.

The delay resulting from the timing of this announcement has allowed for the extended preparation for Eid and a significant increase in foot traffic in the retail customer marketplaces and associated shopping areas and local bazaars; therefore leading people to “last minute” purchase items, such as clothing, sweets and other items associated with traditional last-minute shopping on the evening of Eid prior to the start of the holiday itself.

What is Eid ul-Fitr?

Eid ul-Fitr is an annual celebration marking the end of Ramadan (the holy month of fasting). It occurs at the end of Ramadan and features early morning congregational prayers held at mosques and outside at Eidgahs (prayer grounds). These services are followed by family and friends gathering together to celebrate together.

Mosques and religious leaders have also reminded everyone regarding the importance of charity (including, for example, “Zakat al-Fitr” which needs to be given before Eid Prayer, so that those who are less fortunate can also join in the celebration).

In addition, many countries are working to prepare for large crowds by providing for security measures at places of worship and accommodating expected higher than normal traffic on the day of Eid.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Kerala To Celebrate Festival On Friday After Shawwal Moon Sighting, Markets See Last-Minute Rush