LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > India > Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

During Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession in Bagalkote, stones and slippers were thrown near a mosque. Eight people, including prime accused Tanveer Hawaldar, were arrested. No serious injuries reported. Police imposed Section 163 orders; CM Siddaramaiah urged peace and communal harmony.

Bagalkote Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Chaotic, 8 Arrested in Stone Pelting IncidentBagalkote Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Chaotic, 8 Arrested in Stone Pelting Incident
Bagalkote Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Chaotic, 8 Arrested in Stone Pelting IncidentBagalkote Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Chaotic, 8 Arrested in Stone Pelting Incident

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 20, 2026 15:28:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Bagalkote witnessed a tense moment on Thursday night during a grand procession celebrating Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when an incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing occurred near a mosque. The local police acted swiftly, registering an FIR and arresting eight people involved in the disturbance.

Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Sidharth Goel said the incident occurred at around 10:06 pm, shortly before the procession reached the mosque. “In Bagalkote city, an FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during the grand procession held yesterday on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The incident occurred before the procession reached a mosque. It took place at around 10:06 PM. We were present there. The prayers at the mosque had concluded at around 9:30 PM, and a few people were still inside,” he stated.

The police clarified that one individual picked up two small stones placed under a shoe rack and threw them, hitting both members of the public and police personnel. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Tanveer Hawaldar (28), a resident of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, was identified as the prime accused and arrested along with seven others for obstructing police duty. Despite the disruption, the procession continued peacefully, and prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 to ensure law and order.

You Might Be Interested In

“One individual picked up two small stones that had been placed under a shoe rack for support and threw them. The stones hit members of the public as well as our police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. Tanveer Hawaldar (28), a resident of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, has been arrested as the prime accused. Seven others who obstructed police duty have also been arrested. Following the incident, the procession continued peacefully. To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163,” Goel added.

CM Siddaramaiah Appeals for Peace and Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the incident as unfortunate and urged citizens to maintain harmony. “The incident of stone pelting reported in Bagalkote is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood.

The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state,” he wrote on ‘X’.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Prasad Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BagalkoteShivaji Jayantistone-pelting

RELATED News

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Politics Overshadows India’s AI Moment? 10 Indian Youth Congress Members Detained After They Stage ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit 2026, BJP Slams Congress After High-Voltage Drama

Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

Why Amruta Fadnavis Quit Her ‘Second Home’ Axis Bank After 23 Years Of A Successful Career: Check Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife’s Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Chat History Feature: You Can Now Easily Share Old Messages With New Members, Check How To Enable It

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Retail Investors Storm Back In January 2026: Market And IPO Buying Frenzy Signals Fresh Optimism On Dalal Street, Hits 14-Month High- NSE Report

‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Here’s When The Couple Will Tie Knot, Grand Celebration Details Inside

Pakistan Players Suffer Massive Blow, Likely to Face Boycott at The Hundred Auction: Report

Meet Alexandr Wang, 29, Who Stole The Spotlight At The India AI Impact Summit: Meta’s Billion-Dollar AI Chief And Mark Zuckerberg’s Top-Paid Employee

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm
Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm
Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm
Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

QUICK LINKS