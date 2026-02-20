Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Bagalkote witnessed a tense moment on Thursday night during a grand procession celebrating Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when an incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing occurred near a mosque. The local police acted swiftly, registering an FIR and arresting eight people involved in the disturbance.

Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Sidharth Goel said the incident occurred at around 10:06 pm, shortly before the procession reached the mosque. “In Bagalkote city, an FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during the grand procession held yesterday on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The incident occurred before the procession reached a mosque. It took place at around 10:06 PM. We were present there. The prayers at the mosque had concluded at around 9:30 PM, and a few people were still inside,” he stated.

The police clarified that one individual picked up two small stones placed under a shoe rack and threw them, hitting both members of the public and police personnel. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Tanveer Hawaldar (28), a resident of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, was identified as the prime accused and arrested along with seven others for obstructing police duty. Despite the disruption, the procession continued peacefully, and prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 to ensure law and order.

“One individual picked up two small stones that had been placed under a shoe rack for support and threw them. The stones hit members of the public as well as our police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. Tanveer Hawaldar (28), a resident of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, has been arrested as the prime accused. Seven others who obstructed police duty have also been arrested. Following the incident, the procession continued peacefully. To maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163,” Goel added.

CM Siddaramaiah Appeals for Peace and Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the incident as unfortunate and urged citizens to maintain harmony. “The incident of stone pelting reported in Bagalkote is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood.

The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state,” he wrote on ‘X’.

