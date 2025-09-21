LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknak Shinde's ex-account was recently hacked during the high-voltage India-Pakistan-Asia Cup match. Hackers posted images of Pakistan and Turkey flags, sparking concern. However, thanks to the swift action of Shinde's social media team, the account was restored within 30-45 minutes and no sensitive data was compromised. The cybercrime police were immediately alerted and investigation is underway to determine the cause of the breach. This incident highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for public figures, especially during major events that attract large audiences and potential cyber threats.

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 21, 2025 10:48:15 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official ex-account was hacked on Sunday, coinciding with the highly anticipated India-Pakistan-Asia Cup match. Hackers briefly took control, posting images featuring the national flags of Pakistan and Turkey, along with live-streamed photographs. The incident sparked concern among Shinde’s team and followers.

Swift Action

Shinde’s social media management team quickly detected the breach and informed the cybercrime police, ensuring prompt action. Thanks to their swift intervention, the account was restored within 30-45 minutes and normal operations resumed. Officials confirmed that no sensitive personal data was compromised during their brief hack.

Cybersecurity Concerns

This incident highlights the growing challenges of digital security in India, particularly for public figures with a large social media presence. Hackers often target high-profile accounts to spread propaganda, misinformation, or gain attention. The use of national flags in this case suggests a possible political motive, but authorities are still investigating.

Importance Of Cyber Hygiene 

The hacking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cyber hygiene and prompt reporting to authorities in cases of account breaches. Public officials must ensure that their social media management teams remain vigilant, especially during high-traffic events like major cricket matches or political announcements.

Preventing Future Breaches

Shinde’s team is taking necessary steps to prevent future breaches, including stronger password management, multi-factor authentication, and close monitoring of official digital channels. By prioritizing cybersecurity, public figures can protect their online presence and maintain trust with their followers.

A Wake Up Call

The incident served as a wake-up call for public figures to prioritize digital security. With the increasing reliance on social media and real-time communication, it is essential to be prepared for potential cyber threats. Quick detection and rapid response can prevent major fallout, as seen in this case.

Conclusion

The hacking of Eknath Shinde’s ex-account highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for public figures. By staying vigilant and prioritizing digital security, public officials can protect their online presence and maintain trust with their followers. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial to stay ahead of potential cyber threats and ensure the security of online accounts.

