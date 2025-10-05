LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news End Of An Era FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

The announcement was made on Saturday by the park officials, who described the naming as a symbolic gesture to honour Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assam’s music, culture, and environmental awareness.

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 5, 2025 12:42:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg, Kaziranga National Park authorities have named a newly born elephant calf “Mayabini”, after one of the singer’s most cherished songs.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the park officials, who described the naming as a symbolic gesture to honour Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assam’s music, culture, and environmental awareness.

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

The elephant calf, affectionately named Mayabini, was born recently in the park’s western range and has already become a centre of attention for both forest staff and tourists. Officials said the name was chosen to reflect Zubeen’s deep connection with nature and his enduring influence on Assamese cultural identity.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, was known for his love for animals and his advocacy for environmental causes. His song Mayabini, loved by millions, is considered one of his most soulful creations making the tribute all the more meaningful.

Must Read: The Cough Syrup Death: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu And Madhya Pradesh In Banning Coldrif Syrup

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elephantkazirangaMayabini

RELATED News

Skywatchers Rejoice! The October Supermoon 2025 Shines On October 6, Here’s When To Watch
How Many Foreign Voters Were Found In Bihar During The SIR Verification? Here’s What The Chief Election Commission Officer Answered
Election Commission Press Conference In Patna: Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations In Bihar, Gyanesh Kumar Speaks In Bhojpuri, Watch
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling, Assures All Possible Assistance
Horrific Visuals Of Darjeeling Landslide, 13 Dead, Several Feared Trapped, Kurseong, Mirik Cut Off

LATEST NEWS

Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!
These Countries Lead Global Race To Build New Space Stations As ISS Nears Retirement, List Includes…
IND W vs PAK W: Harmanpreet Kaur Refuses To Shake Hands With Fatima Sana During India vs Pakistan Toss
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports
Meta AI Will Read Your Chats To Shape Ads & Content: Starting December 2025
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations
This Habit Of Barron And Melania Annoys Donald Trump, All You Need To Know
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 06, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Don’t Be Jealous Of Others’ Success
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened
Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg
Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg
Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg
Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS