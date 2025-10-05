Elephant Calf At Kaziranga Named ‘Mayabini’ To Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg, Kaziranga National Park authorities have named a newly born elephant calf “Mayabini”, after one of the singer’s most cherished songs.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the park officials, who described the naming as a symbolic gesture to honour Zubeen’s immense contribution to Assam’s music, culture, and environmental awareness.

The elephant calf, affectionately named Mayabini, was born recently in the park’s western range and has already become a centre of attention for both forest staff and tourists. Officials said the name was chosen to reflect Zubeen’s deep connection with nature and his enduring influence on Assamese cultural identity.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, was known for his love for animals and his advocacy for environmental causes. His song Mayabini, loved by millions, is considered one of his most soulful creations making the tribute all the more meaningful.

