Home > India > Cough Syrup Deaths: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu And Madhya Pradesh In Banning Coldrif Syrup, Doctor Arrested

Cough Syrup Deaths: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu And Madhya Pradesh In Banning Coldrif Syrup, Doctor Arrested

Kerala joined Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh in banning Coldrif cough syrup after 11 children died and 14 others were hospitalized in Chhindwara. Police arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup, and registered a case under strict BNS and Drugs Act provisions. Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals was also booked for manufacturing the toxic batch containing 48.6% diethylene glycol. Several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan, have launched investigations, while the Centre monitors the nationwide crackdown.

Cough Syrup Deaths: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu And Madhya Pradesh In Banning Coldrif Syrup, Doctor Arrested

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 5, 2025 10:44:52 IST

Cough Syrup Deaths: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu And Madhya Pradesh In Banning Coldrif Syrup, Doctor Arrested

Kerala has imposed a complete ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Eleven children lost their lives after consuming the syrup, while 14 others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The police arrested pediatrician Dr. Praveen Soni from Rajpal Chowk in the Kotwali Police Station area. Investigators confirmed that he prescribed the syrup to the highest number of affected children. The state governments have initiated strict action to prevent further distribution of the toxic medicine.

Doctor Arrested in Chhindwara Case

A special police team in Chhindwara arrested Dr. Praveen Soni for prescribing Coldrif syrup to multiple children who later fell ill. The arrest took place near Rajpal Chowk after an extensive investigation by the Superintendent of Police. Authorities confirmed that the doctor had issued the highest number of prescriptions for the medicine. The case gained attention after several children died in Parasia. Police seized documents and medical records from his clinic to examine the prescription patterns and sources of the drug supply.

Police Register Case Under BNS and Drugs Act

Officials registered a criminal case against Dr. Soni under strict provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The complaint was filed by BMO Dr. Ankit Sallam of Parasia. The sections applied include 279 (Adulteration of Drugs), 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder), 27(A) (Punishment for causing death by use of adulterated drugs), and 26 (Offences related to sale of spurious drugs). These offences carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment, depending on the investigation’s findings.

Police also booked M/s Sresan Pharmaceutical Company, a Tamil Nadu-based firm in Kanchipuram, for manufacturing the contaminated batch of Coldrif syrup. Laboratory reports revealed that the syrup contained substandard and toxic chemicals unfit for human consumption. Authorities suspect that the adulterated medicine caused the deaths of several children in Parasia. The state health department has coordinated with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to track the distribution of the syrup across India.

Tamil Nadu Acts Within 48 Hours of Alert

Tamil Nadu initiated immediate action after receiving a formal warning from Madhya Pradesh. The Drug Control Department collected samples of Coldrif syrup from batch number SR-13 and tested them within 24 hours. The test results showed 48.6% diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic substance known to harm human health. Following the report, the Tamil Nadu government banned the syrup’s sale and production across the state. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also enforced bans to ensure public safety.

Gujarat and Rajasthan Begin Investigation

Gujarat officials have started an investigation into the circulation of Coldrif syrup within the state. Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported a third child death linked to the same batch. Health departments in both states collected samples for testing and began tracing the supply chain of the medicine. The Union Health Ministry has ordered a nationwide inquiry to verify if other batches contain similar contamination. State governments have been directed to remove the product from all pharmacies and hospitals immediately.

CID and Expert Committee Oversee the Case

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee of medical and forensic experts to monitor the investigation. The CID is supervising the inquiry into both the doctor’s involvement and the pharmaceutical company’s production process. The Chhindwara Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pandey, confirmed that all responsible individuals will face legal consequences. Officials stated that further administrative action will depend on final laboratory results and forensic findings from the seized syrup samples.

Authorities have issued strong warnings to medical stores and distributors across affected states. The Drug Control Department has instructed all retailers to remove Coldrif syrup immediately. Any pharmacy found selling the banned medicine will face license suspension and prosecution under drug control laws. The government has urged parents and doctors to avoid unverified cough syrups until official safety confirmations are issued. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent further use of the toxic syrup.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 8:51 AM IST
Tags: Cough Syrup Death kerala madhya pradesh tamil nadu

