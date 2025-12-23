LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Engages In Acts Of Treason, Shows No Patriotism': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made In Germany

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India abroad, while the Congress leader, speaking in Germany, alleged electoral irregularities and claimed the Centre has weaponised institutions like the ED and CBI to target the Opposition.

Union Minister targets Rahul Gandhi over remarks made abroad. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
Union Minister targets Rahul Gandhi over remarks made abroad. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 19:54:23 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, alleging that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is “engaging in acts of treason” by going abroad and insulting the country.

“Rahul Gandhi engages in acts of treason against the country instead of showing patriotism. No LoP can go abroad and insult the country. While criticising PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi has now started going abroad and insulting the country,” the Union Minister told reporters. 

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi gave a lecture in Berlin, Germany, where he levelled “vote theft” allegations in India’s electoral list. The Congress leader is on a five-day visit to the country.

Addressing the Hertie School on “Politics Is The Art Of Listening”, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising issues as far as the fairness of elections in India is concerned. I have done press conferences in India where we have clearly shown without a shadow of a doubt that we won the Haryana election and that we don’t feel the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission.”

He further added that “A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana… We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India.”

Centre has weaponised agencies

He also alleged that the Centre has “weaponised” investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

He said, “There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have zero cases against the BJP, and most of the political cases are against the people who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has.”

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 7:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS