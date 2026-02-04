LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Entire Nation Is Watching': India's First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

‘Entire Nation Is Watching’: India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has marked a key milestone with the successful breakthrough of its second mountain tunnel in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, signalling major progress in India’s first high-speed rail venture.

India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 4, 2026 13:38:44 IST

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has marked a key milestone with the successful breakthrough of its second mountain tunnel in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, signalling major progress in India’s first high-speed rail venture. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the achievement on Wednesday, underscoring the pace at which the project is advancing. 

Minister Flags Fast Progress in Bullet Train Project

Addressing the media, the Railway Minister stated that the entire nation is watching the progress of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to transform intercity travel and strengthen India’s modern rail infrastructure within a month.

The minister emphasised that the project’s pace has instilled new confidence in the country, drawing global attention and appreciation for its innovative construction and technology

Vaishnaw said, “The entire country is watching India’s first rail speed project. Its breakthrough was achieved in the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district within 1 month. The stations and bridges are at an advanced stage of development.”

Seven New High-Speed Rail Corridors Announced

Vaishnaw also referred to broader railway development plans announced in the Union Budget, noting that seven new high-speed rail corridors have been proposed.

“Seven new high-speed corridors have been announced in the budget. Rs 16,000 crores’ worth of work is underway for the Mumbai suburban network. The budget for Maharashtra railway is Rs 23,926 crore,” he added.

Why is the Palghar Tunnel Breakthrough Significant?

This tunnel is 454 metres long with a width of 14.4 metres, and will accommodate both up and down tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

This is the second mountain tunnel breakthrough in Palghar district within a span of one month for the Bullet Train project, the first being MT-5 near Saphale on January 2.

What Is NATM Method Used in Palghar Bullet Train Tunnel?

As per the Railways Ministry, the mountain tunnel (MT-6) was excavated from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a cutting-edge drill-and-controlled blast method. The excavation is expected to be completed within 12 months.

A mountain tunnel breakthrough marks a key engineering milestone when excavation teams digging from opposite ends of the tunnel finally meet at the centre, forming a continuous passage through the mountain.

Why Is NATM Method Used in Palghar Bullet Train Tunnel?

The New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) is favoured for its flexibility in complex geological conditions, such as in the Palghar district and irregular tunnel shapes, where tunnel boring machines are not suitable. This process does not require very heavy machinery and allows real-time adaptation using shotcreting, rock bolts and lattice girders. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route 

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will link 12 stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, operating on Japanese Shinkansen technology with trains capable of running at speeds of up to 320 kmph. 

 Beginning at BKC in Mumbai, the corridor will pass through Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad, before ending at Sabarmati. The project is expected to be fully operational by 2028–29, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around 2 hours and 7 minutes.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 1:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS