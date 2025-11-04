LIVE TV
EPFO New Scheme 2025: EPFO Opens Six-Month Window For Employers Under New Enrolment Scheme 2025 – Check All The Details Here

The Ministry of Labour And Employment launched the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme 2025 to expand EPF coverage, offering employers easy compliance, waived penalties, and workers greater social security through simplified enrolment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 4, 2025 15:59:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025: A Big Push for Social Security!

The Ministry of Labour And Employment has rolled out the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025, a major step to bring more workers under India’s social security net.

Announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the scheme offers employers a golden chance to voluntarily enrol eligible employees who missed EPF coverage in the past. Through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), this initiative encourages transparency, simplifies compliance, and ensures that no eligible worker is left behind. This move marks another step toward the government’s vision of “Social Security for All.”

Who Can Apply For The New EPFO Scheme?

  • All establishments: whether or not currently registered under EPF, are eligible to participate.
  • Employers can declare eligible employees via the EPFO online portal using the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system.
  • A Face Authentication-based UAN (Universal Account Number) must be generated for each declared employee through the UMANG App.
  • Only employees who are alive and still working with the establishment at the time of declaration are eligible.

Key Benefits for Employers Under New EPFO Scheme

  • No Employee Contribution: Employee’s PF share is waived for the declared period, if not deducted earlier.
  • Flat Penalty: Only ₹100 per establishment covers compliance across all three EPF schemes.
  • Limited Liability: Employers need to pay only their share, interest (Section 7Q), and administrative charges.
  • Eligible Even Under Inquiry: Establishments under Section 7A, Para 26B, or Para 8 of EPS-1995 can participate, with damages capped at ₹100.
  • No Suo Motu Action: EPFO will not initiate new proceedings for past employees if dues are cleared.

Scheme Duration Of Applying For The New EPFO Scheme

  • The scheme will remain open for six months, from 1st November 2025 to 30th April 2026.

Penalty And Compliance Relief If Not Applied On Time

  • Flat Penalty: ₹100 per establishment covers compliance across all EPF schemes.
  • Employee Share Waived: Employers are exempted from paying the employee’s share if it wasn’t deducted earlier.
  • No Penal Action: No prosecution or penalty for voluntary declarations made during the scheme period.

EPFO’s New Homepage Launched, Key Features To Step

Alongside the enrolment scheme, the Labour Minister also unveiled the redesigned EPFO homepage- www.epfo.gov.in

features

  • A cleaner, user-friendly design
  • Simplified navigation
  • Streamlined access to key services and information for members, employers, and pensioners

Benefits For Workers Under Employees’ Enrolment Scheme

The all new scheme for emplyees bring new benefits, The Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025 opens the door for earlier uncovered employees to join India’s formal social security network.

It strongly ensures access to long-term retirement savings, pension, and insurance benefits, helping workers build financial security for the future.

Now, by bringing more employees under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) framework, the scheme also promotes job stability and protection in the organized sector. This initiative aligns with the government’s larger vision of “Social Security for All”, aiming to provide every worker in India with stronger financial safeguards and a more secure, dignified working life.

(With Inputs From EPFO Official Site And PIB)
First published on: Nov 4, 2025 3:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS