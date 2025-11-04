EPFO New Scheme 2025: EPFO Opens Six-Month Window For Employers Under New Enrolment Scheme 2025 – Check All The Details Here

Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025: A Big Push for Social Security!
The Ministry of Labour And Employment has rolled out the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme – 2025, a major step to bring more workers under India’s social security net.
Announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the scheme offers employers a golden chance to voluntarily enrol eligible employees who missed EPF coverage in the past. Through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), this initiative encourages transparency, simplifies compliance, and ensures that no eligible worker is left behind. This move marks another step toward the government’s vision of “Social Security for All.”
Who Can Apply For The New EPFO Scheme?
- All establishments: whether or not currently registered under EPF, are eligible to participate.
- Employers can declare eligible employees via the EPFO online portal using the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system.
- A Face Authentication-based UAN (Universal Account Number) must be generated for each declared employee through the UMANG App.
- Only employees who are alive and still working with the establishment at the time of declaration are eligible.
