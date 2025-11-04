LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo BAN Coimbatore college student rape elon musk astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Groww IPO opens with strong buzz and a ₹61,700 crore valuation target. Backed by major global investors and strong GMP trends, the listing is expected to make a powerful market debut.

GROWW IPO
GROWW IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 4, 2025 10:01:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Venture, the brains behind Groww, has officially hit the IPO runway!

Opening for subscription on November 4 and closing on November 7, the much-hyped Groww IPO is priced between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, eyeing a sky-high valuation of ₹61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion). Retail investors are buzzing, analysts are watching, and the street is talking, all eyes are on this blockbuster debut. Oh, and the GMP?

A cool ₹17, hinting that Groww might just deliver a listing as flashy as its name.

Groww IPO Structure

  • Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore worth of equity shares

  • Offer for Sale (OFS): 55.72 crore equity shares by promoters and investors

  • Promoter Offload: Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, up to 1 million shares each

  • Investor Participants: Peak XV Partners, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund LP

Groww IPO Lead Managers And Registrar

Lead Managers:

  • Kotak Mahindra Capital: A leading Indian investment bank managing multiple high-profile IPOs.

  • JP Morgan India: The global financial powerhouse bringing international investor confidence to the issue.

  • Citigroup Global Markets India: Known for its strong institutional network and global distribution strength.

  • Axis Capital: Among India’s top equity market intermediaries, ensuring broad retail and HNI participation.

  • Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors: A seasoned domestic investment advisor with deep market reach and expertise.

Registrar:

  • MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.: Tasked with managing IPO allotments, refund processes, and share crediting to investors’ demat accounts seamlessly.

Groww IPO Reservation Details

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): ≥ 75%

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): ≤ 15%

  • Retail Investors: ≤ 10%

Groww IPO Important Dates

  • Basis of Allotment: November 10, 2025

  • Refund Initiation: November 11, 2025

  • Credit to Demat Accounts: November 11, 2025

  • Listing Date (Tentative): November 12, 2025 (BSE & NSE)

Groww IPO GMP

The Groww IPO grey market price (GMP) is 17, which represents an approximate listing price of 117 per share or 17 percent above the highest issue price of 100. In the last one week, the trend of GMP has been showing good investor activity, ranging between 10 and 17.

According to analysts, this steady increase is an indicator of a good and possibly strong listing by Groww on its debut day. The mood in the unlisted market is positive, fuelled by the popularity of the company among retail investors and its strong brand value. Note: The grey market premium (GMP) represents the willingness of investors to pay a premium beyond the IPO issue price.

Anchor Investors For Groww IPO

  • Total Raised: ₹2,984 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

  • Key Global Investors:

    • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

    • Government of Singapore

    • Goldman Sachs

    • Morgan Stanley

    • Monetary Authority of Singapore

  • Participation Details:

    • The anchor book attracted participation from 102 funds, reflecting strong institutional demand.

  • Major Indian Mutual Funds:

    • HDFC Mutual Fund

    • Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

    • Nippon India Mutual Fund

    • SBI Mutual Fund

    • Axis Mutual Fund

    • Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

    • Mirae Asset

    • Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

    • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra, BlueStone, Lemon Tree, Paytm And Many More In Focus, 4 november

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 10:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsGroww IPOhome-hero-pos-14ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: RED CHARTS! Sensex And Nifty Turn Bloody At The Opening, Traders Should Think Before Pushing Money In Market Today!

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra, BlueStone, Lemon Tree, Paytm And Many More In Focus, 4 november

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Albert Devadasan Appointed as Managing Director of Yokogawa India Ltd.

Apple’s iPhone 17: What Market Analysts Are Saying After the Latest Earnings Beat

LATEST NEWS

Telugu And Kannada TV Actress Receives Videos Of Private Parts, Obscene Texts, Accused Naveen K Mon Arrested

Shein Imposes Global Ban on Sex Dolls After France Flags ‘Childlike’ Listings

When Is India vs Australia T20 Next Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: BJP Praises Shashi Tharoor For Calling Out Dynasty Politics, Warns Of Backlash From Congress

Who Is Adarsh Behera, The 36 Year-Old Indian Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan?

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

‘Not The Law’ Zohran Mamdani Slams Donald Trump For Threatening To Cut Federal Funds To New York City

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 04-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals
Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals
Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals
Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

QUICK LINKS