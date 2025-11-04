Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Venture, the brains behind Groww, has officially hit the IPO runway!

Opening for subscription on November 4 and closing on November 7, the much-hyped Groww IPO is priced between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, eyeing a sky-high valuation of ₹61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion). Retail investors are buzzing, analysts are watching, and the street is talking, all eyes are on this blockbuster debut. Oh, and the GMP?

A cool ₹17, hinting that Groww might just deliver a listing as flashy as its name.

Groww IPO Structure

Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore worth of equity shares

Offer for Sale (OFS): 55.72 crore equity shares by promoters and investors

Promoter Offload: Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, up to 1 million shares each

Investor Participants: Peak XV Partners, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund LP

Groww IPO Lead Managers And Registrar

Lead Managers:

Kotak Mahindra Capital: A leading Indian investment bank managing multiple high-profile IPOs.

JP Morgan India: The global financial powerhouse bringing international investor confidence to the issue.

Citigroup Global Markets India: Known for its strong institutional network and global distribution strength.

Axis Capital: Among India’s top equity market intermediaries, ensuring broad retail and HNI participation.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors: A seasoned domestic investment advisor with deep market reach and expertise.

Registrar:

MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.: Tasked with managing IPO allotments, refund processes, and share crediting to investors’ demat accounts seamlessly.

Groww IPO Reservation Details

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): ≥ 75%

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): ≤ 15%

Retail Investors: ≤ 10%

Groww IPO Important Dates Basis of Allotment: November 10, 2025

Refund Initiation: November 11, 2025

Credit to Demat Accounts: November 11, 2025

Listing Date (Tentative): November 12, 2025 (BSE & NSE) Groww IPO GMP The Groww IPO grey market price (GMP) is 17, which represents an approximate listing price of 117 per share or 17 percent above the highest issue price of 100. In the last one week, the trend of GMP has been showing good investor activity, ranging between 10 and 17. According to analysts, this steady increase is an indicator of a good and possibly strong listing by Groww on its debut day. The mood in the unlisted market is positive, fuelled by the popularity of the company among retail investors and its strong brand value. Note: The grey market premium (GMP) represents the willingness of investors to pay a premium beyond the IPO issue price. Anchor Investors For Groww IPO Total Raised: ₹2,984 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

Key Global Investors: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Government of Singapore Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley Monetary Authority of Singapore

Participation Details: The anchor book attracted participation from 102 funds , reflecting strong institutional demand.

Major Indian Mutual Funds: HDFC Mutual Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund SBI Mutual Fund Axis Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

