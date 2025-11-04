Groww IPO Opens To High Hopes: Investors Eye Flashy Market Debut With Rs 61,700 Crore Valuation And Strong GMP Signals

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Venture, the brains behind Groww, has officially hit the IPO runway!
Opening for subscription on November 4 and closing on November 7, the much-hyped Groww IPO is priced between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, eyeing a sky-high valuation of ₹61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion). Retail investors are buzzing, analysts are watching, and the street is talking, all eyes are on this blockbuster debut. Oh, and the GMP?
A cool ₹17, hinting that Groww might just deliver a listing as flashy as its name.
Groww IPO Structure
-
Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore worth of equity shares
-
Offer for Sale (OFS): 55.72 crore equity shares by promoters and investors
-
Promoter Offload: Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, up to 1 million shares each
-
Investor Participants: Peak XV Partners, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund LP
Groww IPO Lead Managers And Registrar
Lead Managers:
-
Kotak Mahindra Capital: A leading Indian investment bank managing multiple high-profile IPOs.
-
JP Morgan India: The global financial powerhouse bringing international investor confidence to the issue.
-
Citigroup Global Markets India: Known for its strong institutional network and global distribution strength.
-
Axis Capital: Among India’s top equity market intermediaries, ensuring broad retail and HNI participation.
-
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors: A seasoned domestic investment advisor with deep market reach and expertise.
Registrar:
-
MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.: Tasked with managing IPO allotments, refund processes, and share crediting to investors’ demat accounts seamlessly.
Groww IPO Reservation Details
-
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): ≥ 75%
-
Non-Institutional Investors (NII): ≤ 15%
-
Retail Investors: ≤ 10%
