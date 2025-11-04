LIVE TV
Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra, BlueStone, Lemon Tree, Paytm And Many More In Focus, 4 november

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra, BlueStone, Lemon Tree, Paytm And Many More In Focus, 4 november

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street eyes a cautious Tuesday start as global markets remain mixed. GIFT Nifty slips 27 points to 25,867; traders watch telecom, banking, and auto stocks amid key Q2 earnings releases.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 4, 2025 08:53:50 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start this Tuesday, November 4, 2025. As of 8:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures hover around 25,867, down by 27 points, and this is suggesting that traders will need an extra shot of caffeine to brace for a muted opening.

Global cues aren’t offering much cheer either. Asian markets trade on a mixed note, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inches up 0.12%, Japan’s Nikkei adds 0.1%, while South Korea’s Kospi slips 1.29%.

Meanwhile, overnight on Wall Street, it was a tale of two halves: the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.46% as tech darlings Amazon and Nvidia stayed near record highs, but the Dow Jones dipped 0.48%. All in all, the global mood remains “pause and ponder” rather than “rally and roar,” and Indian traders watch the screens closely, weighing global whispers against local cues before making their next move.

  • Telecom
    • Bharti Airtel: Q2FY25 profit surged 89% YoY to ₹6,791.7 crore; revenue rose 25.7% to ₹52,145.4 crore; ARPU up 9.8% at ₹256; EBITDA margin expanded to 56.7%; board approved acquisition of up to 5% stake in Indus Towers.
    • Bharti Hexacom: Q2 profit jumped 66.4% YoY to ₹421.2 crore; revenue up 10.5% at ₹2,317.3 crore.
  • Consumer and Retail
    • Titan Company: Q2 profit zoomed 59.1% YoY to ₹1,120 crore; revenue up 28.8% at ₹18,725 crore; EBITDA up 51.7% at ₹1,875 crore; margin improved to 10%.
    • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL): To announce Q2 results today.
    • BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: Q2 results awaited today.
  • Automobile
    • Hero MotoCorp: October sales fell 6.4% YoY to 6.35 lakh units; domestic sales down 8% at 6.04 lakh units; exports jumped 42.8% to 30,979 units.
    • Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts Kubota: To announce Q2 results today.
  • Power and Infrastructure
    • Power Grid Corporation: Q2 profit dipped 6% YoY to ₹3,566 crore; revenue up 1.8% at ₹11,476 crore; declared interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share.
    • Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports (APSEZ): Q2 results to be released today.
    • Suzlon Energy: Q2 results expected today.
  • Pharma and Healthcare
    • Cipla: Signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences for ₹110.65 crore.
    • Zydus Lifesciences: Board to meet on November 6 to consider raising up to ₹5,000 crore via QIP, rights issue, or private placement.
    • Gland Pharma: Q2 profit up 12.3% YoY to ₹183.7 crore; revenue up 5.8% at ₹1,486.9 crore.
    • Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 results to be announced today.
  • Banking and Financials
    • City Union Bank: Q2 profit up 15.2% YoY to ₹328.6 crore; NII rose 14.4% to ₹666.5 crore; gross NPA improved to 2.42%.
    • State Bank of India: Q2 results due today.
    • Home First Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management: Q2 results to be released today.
  • Insurance
    • Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Reported a loss of ₹35.3 crore vs ₹13 crore profit YoY; premiums up 3.7% to ₹1,843 crore; underwriting loss widened to ₹178 crore.
  • Industrial and Manufacturing
    • Timken India: Q2 profit slipped 0.5% YoY to ₹89.5 crore; revenue up 2.7% to ₹773 crore.
    • Gallantt Ispat: Q2 profit rose 82% YoY to ₹88.9 crore; revenue up 7.4% at ₹1,012.8 crore.
    • Kirloskar Brothers: Q2 profit down 25.8% YoY to ₹71 crore; revenue nearly flat at ₹1,027.7 crore.
    • JK Paper: Q2 profit fell 41.8% to ₹74.8 crore; revenue up 3.9% to ₹1,748.5 crore.
    • Hitachi Energy India: Q2 profit rose 5x to ₹264.4 crore; revenue up 18% at ₹1,832.6 crore.
  • Technology and Internet
    • Info Edge India: To invest ₹100 crore in subsidiary Redstart Labs.
    • TBO Tek: Q2 profit up 12.4% YoY to ₹67.5 crore; revenue up 25.9% at ₹567.5 crore.
    • One 97 Communications (Paytm): Q2 results to be declared today.
    • Black Box: India Opportunities Growth Fund sold over 20 lakh shares worth ₹110 crore at around ₹550 per share.
  • Indian Hotels Company, Chalet Hotels: Q2 results awaited today.
    • Exhicon Events Media Solutions: India Equity Fund sold 1.89% stake worth ₹11.15 crore.
  • Hotels and Hospitality
    • Lemon Tree Hotels: Opened ninth property in Uttarakhand, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun with 98 rooms.
    • InterGlobe Aviation: Q2 results to be announced today.
  • FMCG and Tobacco
    • Godfrey Phillips India: Q2 profit up 18.7% YoY to ₹305 crore; revenue down 5.2% to ₹1,289 crore.
    • Berger Paints India: Q2 results scheduled for today.
  • Engineering and Components
    • SJS Enterprises: Q2 profit up 48.5% YoY to ₹43.3 crore; revenue up 25.4% at ₹241.8 crore.
    • 3M India: Q2 profit up 43% to ₹191.3 crore; revenue up 14% at ₹1,266.5 crore.
  • Financial Deals and Bulk Trades
    • Bharat Wire Ropes: Authum Investment bought additional 2.6% stake worth ₹37.8 crore; Alpana Sanjay Dangi was the seller.
    • Dredging Corporation of India: Invesco Mutual Fund purchased 0.54% stake for ₹13 crore.
    • Fineotex Chemical: Nippon Mutual Fund sold 29.58 lakh shares worth ₹9.82 crore.
  • SME and Listings
    • Game Changers Texfab: Listed on SME exchange.
    • Ex-Dividend and Corporate Actions
    • Ex-Dividend Today: Coal India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Sundram Fasteners.
    • Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT): Cube Highways Trust.
    • Ex-Date for Spin-Off: Parshva Enterprises.

Also Read: Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 8:46 AM IST
