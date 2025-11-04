Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Mahindra, BlueStone, Lemon Tree, Paytm And Many More In Focus, 4 november

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street is set for a cautious start this Tuesday, November 4, 2025. As of 8:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures hover around 25,867, down by 27 points, and this is suggesting that traders will need an extra shot of caffeine to brace for a muted opening.

Global cues aren’t offering much cheer either. Asian markets trade on a mixed note, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inches up 0.12%, Japan’s Nikkei adds 0.1%, while South Korea’s Kospi slips 1.29%.

Meanwhile, overnight on Wall Street, it was a tale of two halves: the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.46% as tech darlings Amazon and Nvidia stayed near record highs, but the Dow Jones dipped 0.48%. All in all, the global mood remains “pause and ponder” rather than “rally and roar,” and Indian traders watch the screens closely, weighing global whispers against local cues before making their next move.

Stocks To Watch Today