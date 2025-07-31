Everybody knows India’s economy is dead, except PM, FM: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariff and dubbing it as a dead economy saying yes, he is right and everybody knows except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithataman.

The Congress leader made the remarks while speaking to the media in Parliament.

To a question that Trump is saying Indian Economy is a dead economy, Rahul Gandhi, who is also former Congress chief said: “Yes! He is right. I mean everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian Economy is a dead economy.”

“I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact. Why are you asking this question?” Rahul Gandhi said.

On another question, Rahul Gandhi said- It is a dead economy, are you people not aware of this? Is there any confusion, entire world.knows about this that Indian Economy is a dead economy and BJP has destroyed the economy.”

Rahul Gandhi Slams Government on Issue of Foreign Relations

On a question about Trump annouuncing 25 per cent tariff on India, he said that Foreign Minister (S Jaishankar) gives a speech and says that we have a genius foreign policy. Whereas on other hand US is abusing you and China is also behind you. And when you send delegation fo several countries, none of the countries condemn Pakistan.

Firing salvo at the government, he asked, “How are they running the country? They dont know how to run a country. There is complete confusion.

Responding to another question that the Prime Minister did not mention of Trump a single time.in his speech, Gandhi scion said: “He (Modi) did not take the name.of Trump, China and also did not say that any countries have condemned Pakistan.”

He also said that Pakistan’s Army chief, who is said to have orchestrated the Pahalgam terror attack, was having lunch with Trump and they (BJP) are claiming it as a big success.

“What kind of success is this?” the Congress leader asked.

To another question about Trump dictating his terms and threatening of putting penalty and what kind of effect itnwill have on MSME, small sectors, he said that you need think what I have said.

He said: “The US President had made.claims more than 30 to 32 times that I mediated ceasefire. Trump also claimed that five jets were lost. Trump is still saying that he will impose.25.per cent tariff on India. Now why Modi ji not being able to answer. I asked what isnthenactual reason what toy feel and in whose control.”

Gandhi Says Modi Government Has Destroyed the Economy

On another question, Rahul Gandhi said: “Please don’t try and digress the issue. The main issue sitting in front of India today is that the government has destroyed our economic policy, has destroyed our defence policy, has destroyed our foreign policy. They are running this country into the ground. You people don’t say it, You people want to talk about other issues, right, but they are running this country into the ground.”

His remarks came after Trump on Thursday morning doubled down on his tariff war against India.

On Wednesday evening, after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India, Trump took to Truth Social yet again to issue a strong statement.

The US President said, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the government and said Modi has observed ‘Maunvrat‘.

In a post on X, Kharge said: “Modi ji had observed a “Maun Vrat” in the Parliament on Donald Trump’s statements on ceasefire. Will Modi ji remain silent on the baseless allegations made by Trump on India?”

Tagging the Prime Minister, the Congress chief said that Modi ji, nation comes first and we are always with the nation.

Taking a jibe at the government, he said: “Trump has imposed 25 per cdnt Tariff and penalty on us. This will harm the country’s trade; MSMEs and farmers will also be adversely affected. Many industries will suffer heavy losses. Your ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with America for months. Some of them camped in Washington for several days. This is how your friend — “Namaste Trump” and “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar” rewarded our country for your friendship?”

He also said that the US President has given the reason for the tariff as –

India’s oil import from Russia,

India’s purchase of weapons from Russia, India’s membership of BRICS,

BRICS’ so-called attack on the US dollar.

“This is a severe blow to India’s National Policy of ‘Strategic Autonomy’. History is witness that Non-Alignment has been the foundation of our foreign policy. All governments, irrespective of parties in power, have strengthened friendship with the various countries across the globe, in the interest of India,” he said.

He also said that during the UPA government, Dr. Manmohan Singh got us Nuclear Waiver from 45 countries including the US.

“The US supported us. For that, they changed their own law. But India was not bound to take Nuclear Fuel and Material only from the US. Our options were open. Your government’s foreign policy has dealt a severe blow to that National Policy,” he said, adding, “Trump is talking about doing a deal with Pakistan on Oil Reserves. He is threatening India. And you are sitting silent? We are worried about this new America-China-Pakistan Axis. Instead of worrying about PR, Modi Govt should think about the country.”

