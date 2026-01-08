LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, witnessed rapid infrastructure growth under the Mahayuti government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackrey (PHOTO: X)
Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackrey (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 8, 2026 14:56:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai seems to be a crossroad. Did the city’s infrastructure and development accelerate under the BJP-led Mahayuti government, especially during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure, with major projects such as the Metro, Coastal Road, and Atal Setu progressing swiftly?

You Might Be Interested In

It is also argued that during the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, development slowed due to stalled projects, alleged ego clashes, and policy delays. 

Why Mumbai’s Growth Became a Political Debate

Modernity was palpable in Mumbai during Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership from 2014 to 2019. Large-scale work like the Mumbai Metro network, the Coastal Road and the Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), which had never been built at all in decades, was laid to the ground under his leadership. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Political Battle Shaping Mumbai’s Future

The government of Uddhav Thackeray derailed the engine of development in 2019 after supposedly betraying the BJP and coming to power after undergoing what is said to be an unethical alliance with the Congress and the undivided NCP.

They claim that as a result of the feeling of vengeance to deny Devendra Fadnavis credit, the Aarey car shed of Metro Line 3 was stalled.

This one egocentric move raised the cost of the project by 10,000 crore and pushed the long-awaited commute of the Mumbai residents by four years.

The Return of Mahayuti

When the Mahayuti government took over the Maharashtra government in 2022, relief came to Maharashtra and Mumbai in particular.

Several projects have started picking up as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis removed all the long-pending hurdles in a matter of days.

Newest Landmarks of Mumbai

Mumbaikars got a big gift in the form of the Atal Setu after the Mahayuti government took over the reign, and Fadnavis was the one leading it. 

The longest sea bridge in the country was the Mumbai Trans Harbour link (Mumbai transit sea bridge, Atal Setu), built in record time under the Mahayuti government and made available to the people.

The strong political will of the Mahayuti government is what makes the Coastal Road capable of enabling one to travel between South Mumbai and Worli in a couple of minutes.

The bullet train project, which was being criticised as an unwanted project, is now being implemented at war footing. In conjunction with this, new metro routes in Mumbai are constantly being included as a service to the Mumbaikars, and it is improving the infrastructure development in the city.

What happened in the 2024 Assembly elections? 

In the 2024 Assembly elections, the Mahayuti party secured a government in Maharashtra again under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

The style of working of the Uddhav Thackeray and allied parties has been termed as allegedly being anti-development. 

The citizens of Mumbai are supposed to consider whether they would like to have high-speed development or a government that postpones significant projects.

MUST READ: Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Come, Fight Democratically And Win’: Mamata Banerjee’s Open Dare To BJP As ED Raids I-PAC

Good News For Travellers: Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App | Here’s How To Get DISCOUNTS On Train Tickets

Who Is Prateek Jain? High Drama In Kolkata As ED Raids I-PAC Chief’s Residence, Mamata Banerjee Cries Political Vendetta

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Who Was Madhav Gadgil? Veteran Ecologist and Pioneer of India’s Green Movement Passes Away at 82

LATEST NEWS

Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Won’t Release Tomorrow? Makers Postpone 500-Crore Film Amid Censor Row, New Date Is…

Shocking Video: Iranian Cop Shot Dead After Car Chase Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests As Violence Escalates | Watch

Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip RELEASED: Check Direct Link, Steps, And Other Important Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Budget 2026: Customs Duty Slabs May Be Cut To Five Or Six; Here’s What You Need To Know

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Amid Huge Controversy, Netizens Say Barron Trump Should Marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella For ‘Greenland Dowry’ Deal; Memes Go Viral

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026
Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026
Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026
Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

QUICK LINKS