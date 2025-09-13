‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Manipur visit, terming it a “pit stop” and a “grave insult” to the victims of the state’s escalated ethnic violence.

In a tweet on X, Kharge charged PM Modi with turning a blind eye towards Manipur’s agony for more than 864 days, even as violence took nearly 300 lives, displaced 67,000, and left over 1,500 injured. “Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps,” Kharge wrote.

Highlighting Modi’s 46 foreign trips during this period, Kharge noted that not once did the Prime Minister visit Manipur to console victims. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging “gross incompetence and complicity” in handling the crisis, and criticized the imposition of President’s Rule as a shield against scrutiny.

.@narendramodi ji Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people. Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 13, 2025







Describing the visit as a “hush-hush pit stop,” Kharge termed it not a gesture of atonement but a “grand welcome ceremony for yourself” and a “cruel prick to the wounds” of the afflicted populace. “Where is your rajdharma?” he questioned, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2002 statement to Modi, highlighting leaders’ responsibility to go beyond politics in times of crises. Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi lauds Modi’s visit by saying “good that he is going”.

PM Modi’s visit marks his first trip to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023. He is expected to meet internally displaced persons in Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected districts, and lay the foundation for development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore.

