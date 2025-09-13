‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit
Home > India > ‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit

‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi’s Manipur visit as a “pit stop,” calling it farce, tokenism, and a grave insult. He accused Modi of ignoring 864 days of ethnic violence while making 46 foreign trips instead of consoling victims.

3-hour pit stop, not compassion: Kharge slams PM Modi’s Manipur visit (Photo: ANI)
3-hour pit stop, not compassion: Kharge slams PM Modi’s Manipur visit (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 13, 2025 13:08:58 IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Manipur visit, terming it a “pit stop” and a “grave insult” to the victims of the state’s escalated ethnic violence.

In a tweet on X, Kharge charged PM Modi with turning a blind eye towards Manipur’s agony for more than 864 days, even as violence took nearly 300 lives, displaced 67,000, and left over 1,500 injured. “Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps,” Kharge wrote.

Highlighting Modi’s 46 foreign trips during this period, Kharge noted that not once did the Prime Minister visit Manipur to console victims. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging “gross incompetence and complicity” in handling the crisis, and criticized the imposition of President’s Rule as a shield against scrutiny.



Describing the visit as a “hush-hush pit stop,” Kharge termed it not a gesture of atonement but a “grand welcome ceremony for yourself” and a “cruel prick to the wounds” of the afflicted populace. “Where is your rajdharma?” he questioned, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2002 statement to Modi, highlighting leaders’ responsibility to go beyond politics in times of crises. Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi lauds Modi’s visit by saying “good that he is going”.

PM Modi’s visit marks his first trip to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023. He is expected to meet internally displaced persons in Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected districts, and lay the foundation for development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore.

In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off Mizoram’s first-ever Rajdhani Express, that is connecting Aizawl with Delhi, the Aizawl – Delhi Rajdhani Express. This is truly a historic moment as Mizoram becomes linked directly by train service from Aizawl to Delhi for the first time as a northeastern state.

Tags: mallikarjun khargeModi Manipur Visitpm modi'

‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit

QUICK LINKS