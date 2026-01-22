LIVE TV
Home > India > Faridabad Shocker: ‘Psycho Killer’ Security Guard Gets Life Term for Six Murders, How Cops Tracked Him Down?

Faridabad Shocker: ‘Psycho Killer’ Security Guard Gets Life Term for Six Murders, How Cops Tracked Him Down?

The Police claimed that the Faridabad murder case dates back to January 2022, when a woman from Bhupani village reported her 20-year-old niece missing. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police claim Singh Raj has confessed to six murders in the district, including the killing of three minors (Photo: AI Generated)
Police claim Singh Raj has confessed to six murders in the district, including the killing of three minors (Photo: AI Generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 22, 2026 15:44:01 IST

Faridabad Shocker: ‘Psycho Killer’ Security Guard Gets Life Term for Six Murders, How Cops Tracked Him Down?

A Faridabad district court has sentenced a 54-year-old security guard, Singh Raj to life imprisonment in connection with the kidnapping and murder case of a woman in 2022. The Faridabad Police have described the convict as a “psycho killer”. The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar on Wednesday, January 21.

According to police, the convict’s series of crimes dates back to 2019, when he allegedly killed the daughter of a tea vendor after molesting her. Faridabad Police have confirmed that Singh Raj has confessed to his involvement in five other murders, including the killing of three minors. The court also imposed a fine of over ₹2.1 lakh on the convict.

How the Faridabad Police caught the “Psycho Killer”?

While unfolding the details of the cases, the Police claimed that in 2019, Raj, a resident of Jasana village in Faridabad, allegedly molested the daughter of a tea vendor and killed her when she resisted.

In August 2020, Raj committed another crime by killing a 12-year-old girl in a hospital after she resisted molestation. The series continued in June 2021, when he murdered another minor girl who was employed as a cleaner in the hospital.

Police confirmed that he confessed to the killing of his uncle and cousin. Raj has been convicted and given a life sentence in the 2022 kidnapping-murder case. They further confirmed that other cases linked to the “psycho killer” are still pending before the courts.

Raj, the “Psycho Killer” confessed the murder: here is how

Faridabad Police said the case dates back to January 2022, when a woman from Bhupani village reported her 20-year-old niece missing. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

While the investigation was underway, the missing woman’s remains were recovered on January 6. The following day, police arrested Raj.

According to investigators, Raj confessed to killing the woman and disposing off her body. He confessed to the police that he dumped the body along the banks of the Agra Canal. A charge sheet in the case was filed on March 30, 2022. Police further stated that Raj has confessed to his involvement in five other murders, including three minors, apart from the 2022 case.

The Psycho Killer had previously worked as a security guard at a private hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, and reportedly came under police suspicion during the investigation of another case, which eventually led to his arrest.

Faridabad Court Imposed a fine of ₹2.1 lakh on Raj, “Psycho killer”

The court imposed a fine of over ₹2.1 lakh on the convict, Singh Raj, who police claim has confessed to six murders in the district, including the killing of three minors.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar of the Faridabad court. A total of 29 witnesses were examined during the trial.

“After hearing arguments from all sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar found Singh Raj guilty on Tuesday. He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹2.10 lakh today. Other cases against the convict are still pending before the courts,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Read More: Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Faridabad Shocker: ‘Psycho Killer’ Security Guard Gets Life Term for Six Murders, How Cops Tracked Him Down?

