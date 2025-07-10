Farmers Alert! PM-Kisan 20th Instalment Release Expected Soon—Don’t Miss Out

In an important update for farmers all over India, the 20th part of PM-Kisan is expected to be released in July 2025, after remembering the estimated June plan. While the government of India has not yet confirmed the date, the report says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can officially release $ 2,000 payments during a special event this month.

In order to achieve 20. Disorders for qualified farmers without delay, the Ministry of Agriculture has released an advisor who emphasizes six major stages. Failure to fulfill any of these may cause rejection of payment.

Steps to Ensure PM-Kisan ₹2,000 Payment:

Complete e-KYC – Mandatory for receiving funds. Without it, your name will be excluded. Link Aadhaar with Bank Account – Any mismatch can cause payment failure. Verify Bank Details – IFSC code and account number must be accurate. Correct Land Record Issues – Ownership must be digitally verified. Check Beneficiary Status – Visit pmkisan.gov.in and confirm your inclusion. Update Mobile Number – For OTP verification and payment alerts.

The PM-Kisan Yojana, launched in 2019, offers ₹6,000 per year in three instalments of ₹2,000 to small and marginal farmers. These are typically distributed in April–July, August–November, and December–March.

As per reports, the 19th instalment was released in February 2025, and the 20th instalment was due in June, but it has now been delayed until July 2025, with no official reason given.

How to Check PM-Kisan Status:

Go to pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘Know Your Status’

Enter your Aadhaar or Registration Number

Confirm your name in the beneficiary list

Eligibility for PM-Kisan:

Must be an Indian citizen

Must own cultivable land

Should be a small or marginal farmer

Must not earn a pension of ₹10,000 or more

Must not have filed income tax

Not an institutional landholder

How to Apply for PM-Kisan:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Click ‘New Farmer Registration’

Fill in Aadhaar, captcha, and form details

Submit and print a copy

For assistance, call the PM-KISAN helpline at 155261 or 011-24300606.

To receive the upcoming instalment, farmers must also complete e-KYC, either via OTP, biometric, or facial authentication. The official site confirms: “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.”

