Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar: Former J&K CM Stable After Abdominal Infection

Veteran politician and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has hospitalised in Srinagar after contracting an abdominal infection, party leaders confirmed on Saturday, 4 October. The 87-year-old president of the National Conference reportedly had been ill for a few days.

“He was not well for the last couple of days, but now he’s fine. Doctors say he might be released later today or tomorrow,” a party leader informed. Abdullah had a kidney transplant in December 2014 and is under tight observation by a team of specialists at a private hospital in Srinagar. The family has appealed to the people to pray for his well-being.

As per party sources, Abdullah was hospitalised on the doctors’ advice so that he could get proper treatment. Even though he was suffering from health complications in the past few weeks, he had appreciated the reopening of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist spots on 29 September and applauded the efforts of the state government in reviving tourism and improving the local economy.

Farooq Abdullah has had a prolonged and respected political career. He served as Chief Minister of J&K thrice (1982–84, 1986–90, 1996–2002) and as President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) from 1982–2002 and again since 2009 to date. He became the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP in 2017 and has repeatedly pushed for more autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir as part of any resolution to militancy and political instability in the state.

