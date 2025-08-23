FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

A new political controversy has broken out in Jammu and Kashmir following a denial by Education Minister Sakina Itoo of reports of a government takeover of schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), contradicting an official directive released by the School Education Department (SED).

The row was over an order signed by Education Secretary Ram Niwas Sharma, requesting Deputy Commissioners to take over 215 FAT-associated schools, which intelligence agencies claimed were “directly or indirectly affiliated” with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. The order invoked the fact that the management committees of the schools had “expired” or had been reported “adversely” by the agencies, instructing district magistrates to recommend new committees for ensuring students’ academic future.

Sakina denied the claims

But Education Minister Sakina Itoo vehemently denied the allegations, stating her ministry had not sent any takeover order. “We have not instructed any takeover. The management committees of these schools have lapsed, which jeopardizes the future of 51,363 students. To secure their careers, we have only requested the principals of adjacent higher secondary schools to work as in-charge for three months,” Itoo explained.

Accusing the Education Secretary of “misrepresenting” her ministry’s decision, Itoo said that officials were incorrectly stating that DCs would assume charge of the schools. “That is not the case. The order needs correction,” she stated, and said that misinformation may cause unnecessary panic among parents and students.

Clash between LG admin and elected government

The move has caused fresh tension between the Lieutenant Governor-headed administration and the elected government, exposing the tense relationships over contentious choices in the Valley. This follows three years after the LG administration had directed the closure of multiple FAT-owned schools.

Out of the 215 schools identified, the largest number is in North Kashmir with 96 schools, and 89 in South Kashmir. Most of them are operating through mohalla committees at the local level and accommodate thousands of children.

Educationists and stakeholders have asked the LG government and the elected government to settle the issue at the earliest to avoid giving students a reason to get confused. “The topmost priority has to continue uninterrupted education and academic safety,” an educationist in Srinagar opined.

As the row heats up, everyone’s attention is now focused on whether the J&K government will reverse, alter, or retain the contentious order while parents and students wait to get an idea of what happens to these schools.

