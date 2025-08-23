LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

A row has erupted in J&K as Education Minister Sakina Itoo denied ordering a takeover of 215 FAT schools, blaming officials for misrepresenting her ministry’s directive. The clash with the LG’s order has left 51,000 students’ future in uncertainty.

Sakina Itoo denies FAT schools takeover, counters LG’s order as students’ future hangs in balance.
Sakina Itoo denies FAT schools takeover, counters LG’s order as students’ future hangs in balance.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 23, 2025 09:06:04 IST

A new political controversy has broken out in Jammu and Kashmir following a denial by Education Minister Sakina Itoo of reports of a government takeover of schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), contradicting an official directive released by the School Education Department (SED).

The row was over an order signed by Education Secretary Ram Niwas Sharma, requesting Deputy Commissioners to take over 215 FAT-associated schools, which intelligence agencies claimed were “directly or indirectly affiliated” with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. The order invoked the fact that the management committees of the schools had “expired” or had been reported “adversely” by the agencies, instructing district magistrates to recommend new committees for ensuring students’ academic future.

Sakina denied the claims

But Education Minister Sakina Itoo vehemently denied the allegations, stating her ministry had not sent any takeover order. “We have not instructed any takeover. The management committees of these schools have lapsed, which jeopardizes the future of 51,363 students. To secure their careers, we have only requested the principals of adjacent higher secondary schools to work as in-charge for three months,” Itoo explained.

Accusing the Education Secretary of “misrepresenting” her ministry’s decision, Itoo said that officials were incorrectly stating that DCs would assume charge of the schools. “That is not the case. The order needs correction,” she stated, and said that misinformation may cause unnecessary panic among parents and students.

Clash between LG admin and elected government

The move has caused fresh tension between the Lieutenant Governor-headed administration and the elected government, exposing the tense relationships over contentious choices in the Valley. This follows three years after the LG administration had directed the closure of multiple FAT-owned schools.

Out of the 215 schools identified, the largest number is in North Kashmir with 96 schools, and 89 in South Kashmir. Most of them are operating through mohalla committees at the local level and accommodate thousands of children.

Educationists and stakeholders have asked the LG government and the elected government to settle the issue at the earliest to avoid giving students a reason to get confused. “The topmost priority has to continue uninterrupted education and academic safety,” an educationist in Srinagar opined.

As the row heats up, everyone’s attention is now focused on whether the J&K government will reverse, alter, or retain the contentious order while parents and students wait to get an idea of what happens to these schools.

ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir: Government Takes Over 215 Schools Linked To JeI And Its Affiliate FAT

Tags: Falah-e-Aam TrustFAT Schools RowSakina Itoo

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out
FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out
FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out
FAT Schools Row: Did J&K Govt Defy LG’s Takeover Order? Sakina Itoo Speaks Out

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?