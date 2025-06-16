First Cremations Begin As India Probes Deadly Air India Flight 171 Crash

Three days after the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI171, the first funerals of victims began on Sunday, even as families of over 200 passengers continue an agonising wait for the remains of their loved ones. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed near BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12, killing at least 271 people, including 241 out of 242 passengers onboard.

In a tragic scene at a local crematorium, relatives of 28-year-old Shubh Modi performed the final rites, one of the first victims to be identified through DNA matching. The scale of the disaster has overwhelmed forensic teams, with officials confirming that only 87 victims had been identified by Sunday evening.

High-Level Panel Begins Probe

Against the backdrop of grieving families, the Indian government has swung into action. A multi-disciplinary panel, led by the Home Secretary, will meet on Monday to review the accident. Tasked with submitting its report within three months, the committee will focus on formulating Standard Operating Procedures to prevent such aviation disasters in the future.

Parallel to this administrative probe, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its technical investigation at the crash site. Top government officials, including PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Ahmedabad on Sunday to oversee relief operations and meet grieving families. “It is our duty to share grief and extend every possible support to the victims’ families,” Mishra stated after his visit.

International Teams Join Investigation

The investigation has also drawn international attention. On Sunday, a seven-member Boeing team from the United States, accompanied by Indian investigators, examined the wreckage at the crash site. Aviation experts from the United Kingdom arrived later the same day to assist the AAIB. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched a parallel investigation, as per international protocols, due to the American-made aircraft involved.

Officials confirmed that both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been recovered, providing crucial data that may help unravel the cause of the deadly accident.

DNA Identification: A Slow and Painful Process

As the technical investigation proceeds, the grim task of identifying the victims continues at Gandhinagar’s Forensic Science Laboratory. Many families voiced frustration over the slow pace of identification and criticised Air India’s initial response.

Imtiyaz Ali, who lost his brother Javed along with his brother’s wife and two children, shared his distress. “Seventy-two hours have passed, and I still have no word on when I’ll receive their remains,” he said.

Ali also questioned the airline’s delay in providing family support. “They should have deployed support teams immediately. I was assigned a case officer only after I gave my DNA sample,” he added.

In response, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson issued a video statement assuring that over 200 trained caregivers have now been deployed, with every affected family assigned a dedicated support person.

The tragedy has also claimed several prominent lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. His remains, identified through DNA testing, were handed over to his family, with the state government declaring Monday a day of mourning.

