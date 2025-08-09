LIVE TV
Home > India > History In Making: First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir’s Anantnag Goods Shed, PM Modi Lauds Achievement

The first freight train of the Indian Railway has successfully reached the Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.

The first freight train of the Indian Railway has successfully reached the Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.

In a post on X, the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it marks a significant milestone, writing, “First freight train to the Kashmir valley: – Today (9.8.2025) first freight train reached newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network. Transportation by the railway network will reduce the cost for our citizens living in the Kashmir valley, he said.

Reposting Ashwini Vaishnaw’s post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity.”

As per ANI, the inaugural freight train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement. The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometres, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours. 

