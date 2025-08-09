LIVE TV
Home > India > Flood Fury In Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF Lead Rescues As CM Monitors On-Ground; Nepalese Workers Still Missing

Flood Fury In Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF Lead Rescues As CM Monitors On-Ground; Nepalese Workers Still Missing

The Indian Air Force and SDRF continue large-scale rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand. Over 560 have been rescued so far, with Nepal seeking help for 17 missing citizens.

Flood Fury In Uttarakhand (Pic: X)
Flood Fury In Uttarakhand (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 9, 2025 05:43:21 IST

IAF Intensifies Uttarakhand Flood Rescue Ops; Over 560 Evacuated, 50 Still Missing

The Indian Air Force continued its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation on Friday in Uttarakhand after the devastating floods hit Dharali and Harsil.
The X post by the Indian Air Force read, “Chinook, Mi-17 V5 and ALH helicopters of #IAF rescued 123 civilians, inducted NDRF teams, and delivered over 4 tons of critical supplies. A special telecom unit was airlifted, swiftly restoring vital communication links to the cut-off region. IAF assets remain ready for sustained operations.”

Three days after the devastating floods hit Dharali and Harsil, a total of 566 people were evacuated by Friday noon from the affected areas, while personnel still carried out rescue operations for 300 people who were stranded. At least five people have been reported dead, and 50 are still missing.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in the rescue operations, utilising state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim locating camera and thermal imaging camera. Dog squads have been deployed alongside rescue personnel to search for stranded individuals.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with rescue agencies, and ensuring that the state’s development agenda remains on track. He has also chaired a Cabinet meeting in the disaster-affected area, demonstrating his commitment to the region’s development despite the crisis.
As per a statement, the CM is also ensuring no hindrance in the development of the state. Camp offices have been set up to ensure the development works are sped up. A high-level review meeting was also held with the G ITBP, DG NDRF and DGP Uttarakhand Police. In this, the progress of the rescue operation, ground challenges and strengthening mutual coordination were discussed in detail.

The CM sent instructions to ensure quick access to all affected areas, early rescue of stranded people and adequate deployment of relief teams in the inaccessible areas. Special emphasis was also laid on quick restoration of communication, electricity and road connectivity and uninterrupted supply of relief material.
The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that there should be no delay in reaching assistance to any affected person, and the administrative machinery should work with full sensitivity.

Additionally, the mobile network was also restored in the disaster-hit Harsil valley. The landslides have also disrupted the Char Dham Yatra. Nepal has initiated diplomatic efforts to search for 17 Nepalese workers who went missing in the floods.
The Nepalese Prime Minister has condoled the incident and requested assistance from the Indian government. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while on his way back from Turkmenistan, took to social media platform Facebook and condoled the incident.

“I am deeply concerned by the tragic news of the huge loss of life and property due to floods in Uttarakhand, a neighbouring and friendly country in India. It has been reported that more than 17 Nepali citizens have also been affected by the floods. Immediate diplomatic discussions were held through the embassy for their rescue. I pay my respects to all those who lost their lives in the floods and landslides and wish the bereaved families the strength to bear the loss,” Oli wrote on Facebook.

Amongst those missing 17 are from Jajrkot district, and four others from Bardiya district, local officials have confirmed.
According to officials, their whereabouts have been unknown since Tuesday afternoon, following a devastating flood in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, India.

“The missing locals have not been contacted since the flood, and their families are deeply worried. We also have requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist in search and rescue operations,” Hari Chandra Basnet, Chairperson at Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot District told ANI over a phone call.

Additionally, President of Uttarakhand Finance Service Officers Association, Jaipal Singh Tomar has informed that all Finance Service officers of the state would voluntarily donate one day’s salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).
The decision reflects human sensitivity and social responsibility towards the disaster victims by the association. The situation remains critical, with the authorities working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster. The rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, with a focus on restoring communication, electricity, and road connectivity in the affected areas.

(From ANI)

uttrakhand uttrakhand flood

Flood Fury In Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF Lead Rescues As CM Monitors On-Ground; Nepalese Workers Still Missing

